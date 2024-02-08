Updated January 13th, 2024 at 09:57 IST
‘Is it realistic?...’-Pep Guardiola confirms star player's absence in the EPL vs Newcastle United
The star manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, confirms the absence of their crucial player ahead of their Premier League match with Newcastle United.
In Saturday’s Premier League matchup, Newcastle is set to face off against a dominant Manchester City squad at 11:00 pm. With Newcastle struggling to find their form and Manchester City sitting comfortably in third place, the odds seem to heavily favor the visiting team. Man City's impressive goal-scoring abilities and solid defensive record make them a formidable opponent. The stage is set for an exciting clash at St James' Park, but Newcastle faces a tough challenge to upset the odds.
3 things you need to know
- Newcastle United vs Manchester City will be played tonight
- Manchester City is 3rd on the table, 5 points behind the 1st place
- Newcastle United stands 9th on the EPL table with 29 points
Per Guardiola provides a major update on Erling Haaland’s injury
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Erling Haaland would be out due to a foot injury, following John Stones on the list of absentees for their upcoming Premier League match against Newcastle United. On a more positive note, Guardiola intimated that Kevin de Bruyne may start the contest. According to Reuters, Pep Guardiola said in a press conference ahead of the match:
"Jack (Grealish) has been sick, hopefully today he is back, Erling is out and John (Stones) is out. I think that is everything,"
Guardiola also spoke on Kevin de Bruyne's development, adding that the Belgian midfielder has improved since his return to the squad during the FA Cup third-round victory against Huddersfield. De Bruyne demonstrated his effect by assisting in that crucial win, capping off an outstanding comeback to the pitch after a lengthy absence. Guardiola showed hope, indicating that De Bruyne may start against Newcastle on Saturday. He added:
“Yes. From what I saw yesterday I feel really good, he was dynamic, and the minutes he played was better than the training sessions before the Huddersfield game.”
"He is getting better now, he will have a few days off after this game and can train in Abu Dhabi to be better for the next few months."
Pep Guardiola eyes his 4th EPL title in a row with Manchester City
In addition, the Manchester City manager emphasised that his club has a realistic chance of winning the Premier League for the fourth time in a row. Despite a lacklustre performance in November, City has managed to maintain its lead in the Premier League rankings as they are only 5 points behind Liverpool at the top spot. Guardiola is confident in his team's prospects of winning another league title. He said:
"Right now, yeah. How many points left? 18 or 19 games... so obviously mathematically possible,"
“Is it realistic? At the moment, it's far away so I don't know. I will answer this question when we are six, seven games out.”
