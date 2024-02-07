English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 17:37 IST

Inter Miami vs Al Nassr: Is Lionel Messi playing tonight in the Riyadh Season Cup?

Ahead of the match between Al-Nassr & Inter Miami, concerns surround on whether Lionel Messi will compete or not. Is the Argentine striker playing? Know here.

Pavitra Shome
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi runs with the ball during the Riyadh Season Cup soccer match between Inter Miami and Al Hilal at Kingdom Arena Stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The Riyadh Season Cup will host one of the most exciting match-ups today as Inter Miami will face Al-Nassr in Club Friendlies. The match, which is being touted as 'The Last Dance,' will feature Lionel Messi and his former FC Barcelona buddies in action alongside the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr. The Messi-Ronaldo rivalry is one of the greatest in the sport, and the fans are eager to see them one more time. But ahead of the match, there are concerns about whether the Argentine striker will play in the game or not. 

3 things you need to know

Advertisement
  • Lionel Messi is currently in Saudi Arabia to take part in club friendlies
  • Messi and Inter Miami competed against a Neymar-less Al-Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup
  • The MLS side will now face Al-Nassr in a club friendlies match

Also Read: 'Everything he touches turns to gold': FC Barca being urged to appoint WC hero as Xavi's successor

Advertisement

Inter Miami vs Al Nassr: Is Messi playing tonight? 

Lionel Messi is currently in Saudi Arabia to take part in the Riyadh Season Cup. The Argentine striker was in action in a friendlies match against Al-Hilal, which the MLS side lost by 3-4. Ahead of the clash against Al-Nassr, the availability of Messi is being questioned after it was revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo may not play in the upcoming match.

Advertisement

As of this writing, Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has no injury scare, and he is expected to start the match against Al-Nassr.

However, the last dance between the elite strikers remains a question as the Portuguese striker reportedly sustained a calf injury and could miss out on the exhibition match against the Messi-led MLS side.

Advertisement

Also Read: Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight for Al Nassr vs Inter Miami?

Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami in Riyadh Season Cup: How to watch the exhibition match?

How to watch Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming in India?

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming will be available on Apple TV+ in India.

Advertisement

How to watch Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live telecast in India?

There will be no live telecast of Al Nassr vs Inter Miami match in India.

Advertisement

How to watch Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming in the UK?

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming will be available on Apple TV+ in UK at 7:00 PM BST. Fans will have to subscribe to the MLS Pass to watch the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match live.

Advertisement

How to watch Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming in the USA?

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming will be available on Apple TV+ in the USA at 1:00 PM ET. Fans will have to subscribe to the MLS Pass to watch the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match live.

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 13:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. Tom Holland To Make Theatre Comeback With Revival Of Romeo And Juliet

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  3. Jonathan Majors' Sentencing In Domestic Assault Case Postponed To April

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  4. Indian shares set for higher opening, following Asian markets

    Business News28 minutes ago

  5. Internet services restricted in Rajouri, Poonch. Here's why

    India News30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement