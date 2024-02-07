Lionel Messi runs with the ball during the Riyadh Season Cup soccer match between Inter Miami and Al Hilal at Kingdom Arena Stadium | Image: AP

The Riyadh Season Cup will host one of the most exciting match-ups today as Inter Miami will face Al-Nassr in Club Friendlies. The match, which is being touted as 'The Last Dance,' will feature Lionel Messi and his former FC Barcelona buddies in action alongside the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr. The Messi-Ronaldo rivalry is one of the greatest in the sport, and the fans are eager to see them one more time. But ahead of the match, there are concerns about whether the Argentine striker will play in the game or not.

3 things you need to know

Lionel Messi is currently in Saudi Arabia to take part in club friendlies

Messi and Inter Miami competed against a Neymar-less Al-Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup

The MLS side will now face Al-Nassr in a club friendlies match

Inter Miami vs Al Nassr: Is Messi playing tonight?

Lionel Messi is currently in Saudi Arabia to take part in the Riyadh Season Cup. The Argentine striker was in action in a friendlies match against Al-Hilal, which the MLS side lost by 3-4. Ahead of the clash against Al-Nassr, the availability of Messi is being questioned after it was revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo may not play in the upcoming match.

As of this writing, Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has no injury scare, and he is expected to start the match against Al-Nassr.

However, the last dance between the elite strikers remains a question as the Portuguese striker reportedly sustained a calf injury and could miss out on the exhibition match against the Messi-led MLS side.

Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami in Riyadh Season Cup: How to watch the exhibition match?

How to watch Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming in India?

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming will be available on Apple TV+ in India.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live telecast in India?

There will be no live telecast of Al Nassr vs Inter Miami match in India.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming in the UK?

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming will be available on Apple TV+ in UK at 7:00 PM BST. Fans will have to subscribe to the MLS Pass to watch the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match live.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming in the USA?

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming will be available on Apple TV+ in the USA at 1:00 PM ET. Fans will have to subscribe to the MLS Pass to watch the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match live.