In an eagerly anticipated Premier League clash, Manchester United are set to take on Tottenham on Sunday. Manchester United will eye a win at home. Currently 8th in the standings, United will be seeking to improve their position with a victory, while 5th-placed Tottenham will aim to secure a key win to boost their European qualification aspirations. They are currently 6 points behind the top spot in the EPL. The stage is set for a gripping encounter at Old Trafford.

3 things you need to know

Manchester United vs Tottenham will be played tomorrow

Manchester United is 8th on the Premier League table

Tottenham are 5th on the Premier League table

Erik Ten Hag has made a huge statement about the players ahead of their clash against Spurs

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw are likely to be selected in the starting for the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Manchester United have had issues this season, with a slew of injuries impacting squad depth and overall effectiveness. Casemiro has been out for more than two months after suffering a hamstring injury in November during a Carabao Cup encounter against Newcastle United.

Lisandro Martinez has been recovering from a foot injury since September, which he sustained during a Champions League match against Bayern Munich.

Luke Shaw has also been out with an injury that has kept him out of three games. Manager Erik Ten Hag revealed that Shaw, along with Casemiro and Martinez, has resumed training and might perhaps be ready for the next Premier League match against Tottenham. According to Reuters, Ten Hag said:

"It is positive they are back on the training ground and they will go back to the team and then to 100% match fitness," "We have more choice in this moment in the squad to put out a starting 11 and create a bench that is stronger. "(Christian) Eriksen will return, Antony will return, Amad Diallo will return."

Is Anthony Martial's United career coming to an end?

The Dutch manager went on to say that the Frenchman Anthony Martial is still unfit and cannot play against the visiting side on Sunday. Martial's absence from the team has increased as a result of his sickness, which is yet to be made public and has kept him out for almost more than 30 days. The manager added:

"We want the players to be fit and in this moment he is not," “We have to make him fit, it's his job as well.”