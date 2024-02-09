English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

IT REALLY HAPPENED: India win SAFF C'ship by COIN TOSS, decision gets reversed Bangladesh's protest

India and BAN were proclaimed equal winners of the SAFF Women's Under-19 Football Championships, despite the visitors initially believing they had won the title

Republic Sports Desk
Team India U19 Football Team
Team India U19 Football Team celebrate after their win | Image:X/@IndianFootball
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Women's Indian Football Team were bizarrely declared the joint winners of the SAFF Under-19 Football Championships against the hosts Bangladesh. The visiting Indian team were initially declared the winner, but the match had a lot of bizarre moments that led to some animosity among the spectators who were in attendance at the venue. The decision was eventually reversed, and it was declared that both teams would be crowned as the joint champions of the SAFF Under-19 Football Championships. Even though the young blue tigress won the match, what made the match officials change the decision?

Also Read: WATCH | Even Cristiano Ronaldo is AMAZED by The Undertaker's entry before Al Nassr vs Al Hilal match

Advertisement

India crowned as Joine champs with B'desh in SAFF U19 Championship; Know Why!

On Thursday, the India vs Bangladesh SAFF U19 Championship match ended 1-1 after the 90-minute regulation time. The referee ordered the direct penalty shootout to determine the conclusion of the game. Interestingly, all the 11 players from both sides, including the goalkeepers, converted their penalty kicks. After the scoreline reached 11-11, the referee was about to continue the penalty shootout when she was told not to do that.

Advertisement

Suddenly, she summoned the captains of both sides and a coin was tossed. India was the fortunate recipient of the coin toss, and they cheered after they won the title through the toss of coins. 

However, the Bangladeshis objected, and their players declined to leave the pitch for a considerable amount of time. A lot of commotion and turmoil ensued, with attendees throwing stones and bottles onto the pitch and shouting slogans.

Also Read: Ronaldo's utter fury captured on camera during and after Al-Nassr's devastating defeat to Al-Hilal

Advertisement

After over an hour had passed, the match commissioner who had first decided to flip the coin reversed his decision, and India and Bangladesh were proclaimed the joint winners. An AIFF source also commended the decision that was made and welcomed it warmly. 

"It was a good gesture from the All India Football Federation. We accepted the decision to declare both sides as joint winners," an AIFF source told PTI.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

40 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

43 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

an hour ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

21 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

21 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney leverages AI for streaming ad technology

    Tech 14 minutes ago

  2. White Paper And Much More: What Transpired at PM's Lunch Meet With MPs

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Techie Shares Recession Fears on Social Media, Loses Job Soon After

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Car recalls continue globally; Honda, GM, and Vinfast call backs

    Automobile20 minutes ago

  5. Red Bull complete eye-catching rebrand, introduce the VCARB 01

    Galleries22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement