The Women's Indian Football Team were bizarrely declared the joint winners of the SAFF Under-19 Football Championships against the hosts Bangladesh. The visiting Indian team were initially declared the winner, but the match had a lot of bizarre moments that led to some animosity among the spectators who were in attendance at the venue. The decision was eventually reversed, and it was declared that both teams would be crowned as the joint champions of the SAFF Under-19 Football Championships. Even though the young blue tigress won the match, what made the match officials change the decision?

India crowned as Joine champs with B'desh in SAFF U19 Championship; Know Why!

On Thursday, the India vs Bangladesh SAFF U19 Championship match ended 1-1 after the 90-minute regulation time. The referee ordered the direct penalty shootout to determine the conclusion of the game. Interestingly, all the 11 players from both sides, including the goalkeepers, converted their penalty kicks. After the scoreline reached 11-11, the referee was about to continue the penalty shootout when she was told not to do that.

Suddenly, she summoned the captains of both sides and a coin was tossed. India was the fortunate recipient of the coin toss, and they cheered after they won the title through the toss of coins.

However, the Bangladeshis objected, and their players declined to leave the pitch for a considerable amount of time. A lot of commotion and turmoil ensued, with attendees throwing stones and bottles onto the pitch and shouting slogans.

After over an hour had passed, the match commissioner who had first decided to flip the coin reversed his decision, and India and Bangladesh were proclaimed the joint winners. An AIFF source also commended the decision that was made and welcomed it warmly.

"It was a good gesture from the All India Football Federation. We accepted the decision to declare both sides as joint winners," an AIFF source told PTI.

(With PTI Inputs)