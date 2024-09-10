Published 14:33 IST, September 10th 2024
Italy fans' symbolic protest during Israel anthem at Nations League in Hungary sparks controversy
Italy fans' protest, turning their backs during Israel's anthem at Nations League in Hungary, causes controversy, highlighting tensions in football.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Italy fans' symbolic protest during Israel anthem at Nations League in Hungary sparks controversy | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:33 IST, September 10th 2024