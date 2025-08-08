Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2025 Match In India?

The oldest-ever tournament in Indian football and Asia's history sees yet another double header on Friday (August 8), as the Durand Cup 2025 group stage matches heat up and the action gears up towards the knockout stages. The first match on Friday sees Jamshedpur FC take on 1 Ladakh FC in Jamshedpur.

A draw will be enough for Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC, as the Steelers have already won their first 2 games and will be guaranteed a top 2 finish with even another point.

As for the Ladakh side, they need a win having played just one match and drawn that game. A win would take them to 4 points and keep their playoff hopes in their hands, but even a draw could keep them in the hunt.

Here we take a look at how you can watch the tournament if you are residing in the Indian subcontinent, whether that be on live TV or via live streaming.

Live Streaming - Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Durand Cup 2025

When will the Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Durand Cup 2025 Match be played?

The Durand Cup 2025 match between Jamshedpur FC and 1 Ladakh FC will be played on Friday. The match will kick off at 4:00 PM IST.

Where will the Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Durand Cup 2025 match be played?

The Durand Cup 2025 match between Jamshedpur FC and 1 Ladakh FC will take place at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium in Jamshedpur.

Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Durand Cup 2025 match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Durand Cup match between Jamshedpur FC and 1 Ladakh FC will be available on Sony Sports Network. Matches can be viewed on the Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Durand Cup 2025 match in India?