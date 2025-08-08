Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2025 Match In India?

Updated 8 August 2025 at 13:09 IST
The oldest-ever tournament in Indian football and Asia's history sees yet another double header on Friday (August 8), as the Durand Cup 2025 group stage matches heat up and the action gears up towards the knockout stages. The first match on Friday sees Jamshedpur FC take on 1 Ladakh FC in Jamshedpur.
A draw will be enough for Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC, as the Steelers have already won their first 2 games and will be guaranteed a top 2 finish with even another point.
As for the Ladakh side, they need a win having played just one match and drawn that game. A win would take them to 4 points and keep their playoff hopes in their hands, but even a draw could keep them in the hunt.
Here we take a look at how you can watch the tournament if you are residing in the Indian subcontinent, whether that be on live TV or via live streaming.
The Durand Cup 2025 match between Jamshedpur FC and 1 Ladakh FC will be played on Friday. The match will kick off at 4:00 PM IST.
The Durand Cup 2025 match between Jamshedpur FC and 1 Ladakh FC will take place at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium in Jamshedpur.
The live TV telecast of the Durand Cup match between Jamshedpur FC and 1 Ladakh FC will be available on Sony Sports Network. Matches can be viewed on the Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.
The live streaming of the Durand Cup 2025 match between Jamshedpur FC and 1 Ladakh FC will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
Published By : Shayne Dias
Published On: 8 August 2025 at 13:09 IST