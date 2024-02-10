Advertisement

Tonight at 8:30 pm, the thrilling climax of the AFC Asian Cup features a highly anticipated final between Jordan and Qatar at Lusail Stadium. As these two formidable teams go head-to-head, anticipation is high for an intense and exhilarating match. With both sides vying for victory, the showdown promises to showcase exceptional skill and determination in what is expected to be an unforgettable final.

When will the Jordan vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final game be played?

The Jordan vs Qatar Final match will be played on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

Where is the Jordan vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final taking place?

The Jordan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup Cup 2023 Final will take place at Lusail Stadium, in Qatar.

At what time will the Jordan vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final start?

The Jordan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final will kick off at 8:30 PM IST.

How to watch Jordan vs Qatar AFC live telecast in India?

The Sports18 TV channel will broadcast the Jordan vs Qatar match live in India.

How to watch Jordan vs Qatar live streaming in India?

The Jordan vs Qatar live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

A new CHAMPION? Or a REPEAT? 🏆#AsianCup2023 #HayyaAsia pic.twitter.com/1TYHONOxNy — AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 (@Qatar2023en) February 9, 2024 Arrive early, and soak in the pre-match excitement!



🕒 Fan activations start 3 hours before kick-off – make the most of it and get to your seat in time.



Let's cheer together! 🎉



For all transport info, follow @Qatar2023Go on ‘X’ platform.#AsianCup2023 #HayyaAsia pic.twitter.com/SGS6NvdrOH — AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 (@Qatar2023en) January 21, 2024

How to watch Jordan vs Qatar live streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Jordan vs Qatar live streaming will be available on Triller TV+.

How to watch Jordan vs Qatar live streaming in the USA?

Fans in the USA can catch Jordan vs Qatar live streaming on Paramount+ and FuboTV.

How to watch Jordan vs Qatar live streaming in the Middle East?

Fans in the Middle East can catch Jordan vs Qatar live streaming on Abu Dhabi Sports at 6:00 PM.

Jordan vs Qatar: Predicted XI

Jordan predicted starting lineup:

Abulaila; Nasib, Al-Arab, Marei; Haddad, Al-Rashdan, Al-Rawabdeh, Abu Hasheesh; Al-Taamari, Olwan; Al-Naimat

Qatar predicted starting lineup:

Barsham; Ro-Ro, Mendes, Mukhtar, Waad; Gaber, Fatehi, Al-Haydos, Ahmed; Ali, Afif