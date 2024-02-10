Updated February 10th, 2024 at 13:37 IST
Jordan vs Qatar live streaming: How to watch the AFC Asian Cup final in India, US, & UK?
Ahead of the start of the Jordan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup Final, let's find out how to watch the match live. Get hold of the details given.
Tonight at 8:30 pm, the thrilling climax of the AFC Asian Cup features a highly anticipated final between Jordan and Qatar at Lusail Stadium. As these two formidable teams go head-to-head, anticipation is high for an intense and exhilarating match. With both sides vying for victory, the showdown promises to showcase exceptional skill and determination in what is expected to be an unforgettable final.
When will the Jordan vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final game be played?
The Jordan vs Qatar Final match will be played on Saturday, February 10, 2024.
Where is the Jordan vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final taking place?
The Jordan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup Cup 2023 Final will take place at Lusail Stadium, in Qatar.
At what time will the Jordan vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final start?
The Jordan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final will kick off at 8:30 PM IST.
How to watch Jordan vs Qatar AFC live telecast in India?
The Sports18 TV channel will broadcast the Jordan vs Qatar match live in India.
How to watch Jordan vs Qatar live streaming in India?
The Jordan vs Qatar live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
How to watch Jordan vs Qatar live streaming in the UK?
Fans in the UK can watch Jordan vs Qatar live streaming will be available on Triller TV+.
How to watch Jordan vs Qatar live streaming in the USA?
Fans in the USA can catch Jordan vs Qatar live streaming on Paramount+ and FuboTV.
How to watch Jordan vs Qatar live streaming in the Middle East?
Fans in the Middle East can catch Jordan vs Qatar live streaming on Abu Dhabi Sports at 6:00 PM.
Jordan vs Qatar: Predicted XI
Jordan predicted starting lineup:
Abulaila; Nasib, Al-Arab, Marei; Haddad, Al-Rashdan, Al-Rawabdeh, Abu Hasheesh; Al-Taamari, Olwan; Al-Naimat
Qatar predicted starting lineup:
Barsham; Ro-Ro, Mendes, Mukhtar, Waad; Gaber, Fatehi, Al-Haydos, Ahmed; Ali, Afif
