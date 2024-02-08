English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 18:00 IST

Jose Mourinho and the curious case of third season curse

The inevitable has struck again, Jose Mourinho has been sacked by AS Roma mid-way into his third season in charge of the club. Dwelling onto the unique curse.

Prateek Arya
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Following the club's abysmal show in the 2023/24 season, the decision-makers at AS Roma have pulled the plug on manager Jose Mourinho, relieving him of his duties mid-season. Mourinho was under the scanner for a few weeks, and the 3-1 loss at San Siro against AC Milan apparently made matters worse, eventually leading to the sack. Mourinho's post-match comments also did not help his cause.

3 things you need to know

  • AS Roma sacks Jose Mourinho
  • Mourinho won the UEFA Conference Cup with Roma
  • The 3rd season curse continues for Mourinho

Also Read | CR7's 'back for more' message after Messi's win sets internet on fire

Advertisement

Jose Mourinho's 3rd season Voodoo returns

Jose Mourinho receiving a sack in the third season as a coach has over the years become a fact rather than fiction. From Porto to Manchester United to even his beloved Chelsea, The Special One has struggled to prolong his stay for more than three seasons. Even when he had the chance to make it to the 4th season, he said no to Real Madrid and Florentino Perez.

Advertisement
Jose Mourinho standing at the sidelines. Image: AP

Leaving Tottenham Hotspur aside, the hoodoo has followed the star coach to AS Roma as well. While departing in the similar manner is already bizarre enough, his three seasons stay at respective clubs showcase a similar trajectory too. He is known to acclimatize with his new club in the first season, and builds a team according to his whims and fancies for the following season. Delivers the best result in the second season, and then the volatility takes over. Leading to a fiasco that is on the display again.

With AS Roman, Mourinho lifted the inaugural UEFA Conference Cup in 2022, he then brought the team to the final of the UEFA Europa League in 2023. The unfortunate loss in the final against Seville eradicated the chance of a UCL berth. AS Roma finished 6th in the league in 2022/23. The matters did not improve in the third season, and following the inability to procure positive results, Jose Mourinho's memorable stint with Roma ended on a sour note.

Advertisement

Also Read | 'Biggest robbery': Lionel Messi winning FIFA Best Award sparks outrage

Homecoming for the special one?

As he becomes a free agent again, fans have begun to speculate about a potential return of Jose Mourinho to Chelsea. The Blues' fans hold a special place for their special one, and since, the club has struggled to garner consistent results with Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, a change on the control panel could be anticipated. With Chelsea, Mourinho won two Premier League titles and according to many ardent zealots of the club, Chelsea needs Mourinho and Mourinho needs Chelsea, at least for two-and-a-half seasons.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 21:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When Bollywood Went All Romantic With Proposals

    Web Stories12 minutes ago

  2. Police Initiate Probe in CGPSC Recruitment 'Scam' During Congress Rule

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Real Story Of Heeramandi That Explores The Life Of Courtesans

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. Mumbai Open: Shrivalli goes down fighting

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  5. When Bollywood Experimented With Dark Comedy

    Web Stories20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement