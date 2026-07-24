Jurgen Klopp Appointed As Germany Head Coach, Replacing Julian Nagelsmann

The German Football Association has appointed former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as the head coach of the men's national team after the FIFA World Cup 2026 setback, which saw them crash out in the round of 32 after a loss to Paraguay.

Klopp has signed a deal with the four-time champions that runs till the 2030 WC end, as per Goal.com. With him succeeding Julian Nagelsmann, the speculation over who will take over the German side is over, having been reported as the top candidate to replace Nagelsmann since Germany was knocked out of the tournament with a loss to Paraguay via penalties by 5-4.

Back in 2023, Nagelsmann took over as Germany's coach as a successor to Hansi Flick, with his contract running till 2028 before it was ended by the German football governing body on mutual agreement.

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Klopp is considered one of the modern era's finest coaches, having achieved major success with Borussia Dortmund in Germany's top-flight Bundesliga, securing them two Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012, plus the German Cup in 2012.

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Then as a Liverpool coach from 2015 to 2024, Klopp helped Liverpool to the UEFA Champions League title in 2019 and to the summit of the Premier League in 2020, ending a three-decade wait. He also won the FA Cup with the English giants from 2021-22.