Lionel Messi to Play FIFA World Cup 2030? Report Makes Huge Claim on Argentine Star's Retirement

FIFA World Cup 2030: Will Lionel Messi play another World Cup? Is it even possible? Well, there is finally some clarity over Messi's future. As per sources, Messi would not be retiring soon. Apparently, he will be with the side so that the team has a seamless transition. However, it is clear that another World Cup campaign is no longer in his plans. Instead, Messi is preparing to bring a formal end to his illustrious international career in the near future. It is also understood that the Argentine Football Association is actively planning to organise a special, high-profile farewell match for Messi.

Messi's Grand Farewell

It wil be a global event for sure where fans from across the globe can bid a grand farewell to arguably the greatest player ever to grace the pitch for Argentina, a report in BeIN Sports said.

Messi, Football's Biggest Legend

Messi, who is arguably the best footballer in the world, has had his share of ups and downs. Not many would forget the harsh criticism following a string of heartbreaking final losses. But then came his moments of glory when he led Argentina into one of the most successful eras in football history. With Messi as the central figure, Argentina bagged the 2021 Copa América, the 2022 Finalissima, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2024 Copa América, while also reaching the final of the World Cup this year.

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There is no doubt that Messi's retirement would break million hearts. It would be interesting to see if he continues playing club football after having retired from the international scene.