Published 06:04 IST, September 27th 2024
Juventus struggling to shed Allegri's defensive tactics under new coach Motta
Thiago Motta was supposed to bring flair and new ideas to Juventus in the wake of Massimiliano Allegri’s old-school defensive tactics.Five rounds into Serie A, the Juventus defense has been perfect without a single goal conceded. The attack, however, is stalled following three straight 0-0 draws.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Juventus head coach Thiago Motta shouts at the sideline during the Serie A soccer match against Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy | Image: AP
