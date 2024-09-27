sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | Middle-East Tensions | Religious Conversion Row | US Elections | Coldplay Fever |

Published 06:04 IST, September 27th 2024

Juventus struggling to shed Allegri's defensive tactics under new coach Motta

Thiago Motta was supposed to bring flair and new ideas to Juventus in the wake of Massimiliano Allegri’s old-school defensive tactics.Five rounds into Serie A, the Juventus defense has been perfect without a single goal conceded. The attack, however, is stalled following three straight 0-0 draws.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Thiago Motta
Juventus head coach Thiago Motta shouts at the sideline during the Serie A soccer match against Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

06:04 IST, September 27th 2024