Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 14:38 IST

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC live streaming: When and where to watch ISL match in India?

The ISL match will kick off today as Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters renew their rivalries. Get all TV channel & live streaming details.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Bengaluru FC
Bengaluru FC celebrate after scoring a goal in an ISL match | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Today at 7:30 pm, Bengaluru and Kerala Blasters are set to clash in an intense ISL showdown at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. With Bengaluru standing at 9th place in the league and Kerala Blasters at 5th, both teams are eager to secure a victory and improve their positions. Bengaluru aims to capitalize on their recent form, while Kerala Blasters is determined to maintain their successful run. Expect a thrilling match as both teams strive for a crucial win in this highly anticipated encounter.

When is the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters match in the ISL?

The match between Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters will take place on Saturday, March 02, 2024.

Where is the match of Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters held in the ISL?

The league  match of the ISL between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time does the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters match start in the ISL?

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League match in India?

Viacom18 has the exclusive rights to telecast ISL in India. The match will be broadcast live on Sports 18 while there will also be commentary available in regional languages. The fixture will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch the live streaming of Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League match in India?

The live streaming of the fixture between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC will be available on JioCinema. The match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Predicted Playing XI

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Roshan Singh; Shivaldo Singh, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Ryan Williams; Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri, Oliver Drost.

Kerala Blasters: Karanjit Singh; Sandeep Singh, Ruivah Hormipam, Milos Drincic, Naocha Huidrom Singh; Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Jeakson Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Daisuke Sakai; Fedor Cernych, Dimitris Diamatakos.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 14:38 IST

