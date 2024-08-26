sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Russia-Ukraine war | Israel-Hamas | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 11:19 IST, August 26th 2024

Kevin Pietersen Takes Swipe at Man United's Erik ten Hag After Chelsea's Dominant 6-2 Win vs Wolves

Kevin Pietersen criticizes Man United's Erik ten Hag following Chelsea's commanding 6-2 triumph over Wolves, signaling discontent with the manager's tactics.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kevin Pieterson trolls Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag as Chelsea beat Wolves 6-2
Kevin Pieterson trolls Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag as Chelsea beat Wolves 6-2 | Image: BCCI, AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:19 IST, August 26th 2024