'Key Feature of Mohammedan SC is...': Mohun Bagan Coach Circumspect Ahead of Their Durand Cup 2025 Opener

Durand Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan take on Mohammedan Sporting in their Durand Cup 2025 opener on Thursday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Thursday. This Group B clash promises to be mouthwatering as both the sides are well-matched and feature big names. While the game is expected to garner a massive crowd, it is interesting to take note of Mohun Bagan's assistant coach Bastab Roy's statement at the pre-match presser.

On match eve, Bastab said that Mohammedan SC cannot be taken lightly. He reckoned the players are young and they play as a team - not depending on individuals. He also said that Mohammedan could have a slight advantage as this will be their second game.

‘They have already played a game’ - Bastab Roy

“A key feature of Mohammedan SC is that they are a young team and they don’t depend on any individuals and play as a team," Bastab was quoted as saying during a press conference on Wednesday.

“They have already played a game while we are going to play our first one. From that standpoint, we need to work harder to win the match. It’s not going to be easy."

Goalkeeper Kaith spoke on similar lines, saying: “They (Mohammedan SC) have already played, so their fitness level will be better. No, we can’t take the match as an easy one."

“The Durand Cup format is such that only the group winner and two second-best teams will advance to the quarterfinals. So, one loss may jeopardise your chances," Bastab concluded.

MBSG vs MSC Probable Lineups

Mohun Bagan: Syed Hussain Bukhari (GK), Raj Basfore, Dippendu Biswas, Muhammad Bilal, Amandeep, Deepak Tangri, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Kiyan Nassiri, Salahudheen K, Liston Colaco, Suhail Bha

ALSO READ: Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC LIVE Streaming