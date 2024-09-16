Published 17:55 IST, September 16th 2024
Kylian Mbappe's PSG Teammate Admits It Was Hell Playing With Him, Sends Warning To Real Madrid Star
Kylian Mbappe who was a stalwart for Paris Saint-Germain recently joined Real Madrid, a club that he always wanted to play for
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:55 IST, September 16th 2024