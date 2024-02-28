Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe has sparked a lot of rumblings after it was revealed that he will depart from PSG after the club's season ends. Several clubs have been in the run for the French striker, but Real Madrid seems to be the choice for Mbappe. As the La Liga club and the striker work out the final deal, Kylian's move sparked new rumours that Spain could be the ideal destination for him, but Madrid may not be the place, as the Frenchman was in Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappe visits Barcelona, sparks new rumors amid Real Madrid buzz

Kylian Mbappe has been a highlight in Spanish news outlets recently, as the striker has been heavily linked to a move to the iconic Spanish outfit, Real Madrid. But Mbappe recently made a visit to Barcelona, sparking new rumours of a move to the Catalan club, FC Barcelona. The French striker shared a series of photos on his Instagram page. In one of the images, the scenic view of the city of Barcelona, Spain, can be witnessed. The image looks to be his view from the striker's hotel room. The star forward player captioned the post, ‘Life is good.’

Kylian's Barcelona visit adds some new twists to the free agency tale as his run with Ligue 1 club PSG is gradually coming to an end. With a Real Madrid move seemingly being in the run, the star player's visit to Barcelona, Spain, may offer a hint that the Franch star could also head to the legendary Catalan club, which was once graced by legends like Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, and more.

While Mbappe's Barcelona trip sparked a lot of new rumours and the headlines took centre-stage, the striker's visit was nothing less than rumours. As per reports, Kylian's visit was nothing less than a short vacation. But it grabbed a lot of headlines.

Mbappé and his close friend Achraf Hakimi were given a two-day break by PSG manager Luis Enrique, which they chose to take advantage of by visiting the stunning city of Barcelona. The two have since been seen touring the area and dining at the renowned Botafumeiro restaurant, which is visited by none other than Joan Laporta, the president of FC Barcelona.