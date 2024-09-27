sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:40 IST, September 27th 2024

CONFIRMED: Big Blow To Man City As Rodri To Miss Rest Of The Season After Undergoing Knee Surgery

It has been confirmed by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola that Rodri will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for his knee.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Man City’s Rodri will miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery
19:40 IST, September 27th 2024