English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 09:35 IST

Lazio beats Roma 1-0 in tense capital derby to reach Italian Cup semifinals

In a heated derby that saw three players sent off on Wednesday, Lazio defeated Roma 1-0 to progress to the Italian Cup semifinals.

Associated Press Television News
Lazio
Lazio players celebrate at the end of the quarterfinal Italian Cup soccer match between Lazio and Roma at Rome's Olympic Stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lazio advanced to the Italian Cup semifinals by beating Roma 1-0 on Wednesday in a tense derby that saw three players sent off.

Two Roma players were given red cards and key forward Paulo Dybala came off at halftime with yet another problem in his long list of muscular injuries. The World Cup winner from Argentina will be a doubt for Sunday’s Serie A match at AC Milan, where Roma coach José Mourinho will also be absent while serving a suspension after being sent off last weekend.

Advertisement

Lazio will face either Juventus or Frosinone in the two-legged semifinals in April. Juventus hosts Frosinone in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The other semifinal pits Fiorentina against either AC Milan or Atalanta, which meet at San Siro later Wednesday. Fiorentina beat Bologna on penalties on Tuesday.

Advertisement

After a drab first half at the Stadio Olimpico, Mattia Zaccagni converted a penalty for Lazio in the 51st minute after Taty Castellanos had been fouled by Roma defender Dean Huijsen.

Lazio forward Pedro was sent off in the sixth minute of stoppage time after receiving two yellow cards in two minutes. Romelu Lukaku almost equalized for Roma moments later but his acrobatic, overhead kick went over the bar.

Advertisement

Roma forward Sardar Azmoun later was given a straight red card for essentially slapping Lazio midfielder Nicolò Rovella on the back of the head, while teammate Gianluca Mancini got sent off for dissent after the final whistle.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 09:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  2. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement