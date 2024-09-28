Published 23:14 IST, September 28th 2024
League condemns plan by some fans to racially abuse Vinícius while hiding behind face masks
The Spanish league said Saturday it will ask police to act against the promoters of a social media campaign that the league says is aimed at promoting racist acts against Vinícius Júnior at Sunday’s derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.
Vinicius Jr. | Image: AP
