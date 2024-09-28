sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Burari rerun | Sunita Williams | India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row |

Published 23:14 IST, September 28th 2024

League condemns plan by some fans to racially abuse Vinícius while hiding behind face masks

The Spanish league said Saturday it will ask police to act against the promoters of a social media campaign that the league says is aimed at promoting racist acts against Vinícius Júnior at Sunday’s derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Vinicius Jr.
Vinicius Jr. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:14 IST, September 28th 2024