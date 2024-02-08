Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 08:09 IST

Leonardo Bonucci leaves Union Berlin for Fenerbahce after troubled 4-month stay

Leonardo Bonucci, formerly of Italy, signed a contract on Thursday to join Fenerbahce, the top team in the Turkish league, leaving Union Berlin after a turbulent four months.

Leonardo Bonucci
Union’s Leonardo Bonucci, center, sits on the bench during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and Union Berlin in Bochum | Image: AP
Former Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci signed for Turkish league leader Fenerbahce on Thursday, ending a troubled four-month stay with Union Berlin .

The 36-year-old defender was a statement signing for Union when he arrived on Sept. 1, the last day of the summer transfer window, after leaving Juventus ahead of Union's first-ever Champions League campaign.

Bonucci's stay in Berlin, his first time with a club outside of Italy, swiftly turned sour. Union was eliminated in the Champions League group stage and found itself fighting against relegation from the Bundesliga after losing its first nine games in the German league.

Bonucci ended his time with Union as a bench player. After coach Urs Fischer was fired in mid-November , Bonucci played in only one of Union's six remaining games before the winter break. Union is 15th in the 18-team league.

With Fenerbahce, Bonucci joins a team that leads the Turkish league by two points from its fierce rival Galatasaray. Fenerbahce has also secured a place in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League.

Union also said that forward David Datro Fofana is leaving the club after Chelsea ended his loan deal early. The 21-year-old Fofana scored twice in 17 games for Union.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 08:09 IST

