Updated February 7th, 2024 at 10:24 IST

Leverkusen's unbeaten run hits 30 games with thrilling German Cup win over Stuttgart; Bayern is next

Bayer Leverkusen reached 30 games unbeaten in all competitions this season with a 3-2 comeback win over Stuttgart to reach the German Cup semifinals Tuesday.

Leverkusen
Amine Adli celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's second goal during the German soccer cup quarterfinal match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena | Image: AP
Bayer Leverkusen reached 30 games unbeaten in all competitions this season with a 3-2 comeback win over Stuttgart to reach the German Cup semifinals Tuesday.

Jonathan Tah's 90th-minute header won the game and spared Xabi Alonso's team of having to play extra time ahead of a league game Saturday against title rival Bayern Munich.

Leverkusen had twice recovered from a goal down. Stuttgart took the lead at a corner when Waldemar Anton got away from his marker Edmond Tapsoba and headed in at the far post. Midfielder Robert Andrich leveled the score early in the second half with a curling shot from around 20 meters (yards) into the top-right corner.

Chris Führich restored Stuttgart's lead in a move that began when Andrich gave away the ball, but Amine Adli leveled again for Leverkusen on the break from a through ball from Florian Wirtz, who also assisted Tah's winner.

The win keeps alive the chance at a league and cup double for Leverkusen, a team sometimes dubbed “Neverkusen” for its historic tendency to fall just short of winning trophies.

Leverkusen joins second-division teams Fortuna Duesseldorf and Kaiserslautern in the semifinals. Top-division Borussia Moenchengladbach plays third-tier Saarbruecken for the last spot on Wednesday.

The stadium briefly fell silent as a fan was treated after falling from a stand. The person was conscious, Leverkusen said.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 10:24 IST

