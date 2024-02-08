Updated February 7th, 2024 at 10:24 IST
Leverkusen's unbeaten run hits 30 games with thrilling German Cup win over Stuttgart; Bayern is next
Bayer Leverkusen reached 30 games unbeaten in all competitions this season with a 3-2 comeback win over Stuttgart to reach the German Cup semifinals Tuesday.
Jonathan Tah's 90th-minute header won the game and spared Xabi Alonso's team of having to play extra time ahead of a league game Saturday against title rival Bayern Munich.
Leverkusen had twice recovered from a goal down. Stuttgart took the lead at a corner when Waldemar Anton got away from his marker Edmond Tapsoba and headed in at the far post. Midfielder Robert Andrich leveled the score early in the second half with a curling shot from around 20 meters (yards) into the top-right corner.
Chris Führich restored Stuttgart's lead in a move that began when Andrich gave away the ball, but Amine Adli leveled again for Leverkusen on the break from a through ball from Florian Wirtz, who also assisted Tah's winner.
The win keeps alive the chance at a league and cup double for Leverkusen, a team sometimes dubbed “Neverkusen” for its historic tendency to fall just short of winning trophies.
Leverkusen joins second-division teams Fortuna Duesseldorf and Kaiserslautern in the semifinals. Top-division Borussia Moenchengladbach plays third-tier Saarbruecken for the last spot on Wednesday.
The stadium briefly fell silent as a fan was treated after falling from a stand. The person was conscious, Leverkusen said.
