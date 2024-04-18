Advertisement

In the world of football, superstitions and beliefs often find their way into discussions, shaping fans' perceptions and opinions. Recently, a passionate football fan took to Twitter to present a compelling argument that Lionel Messi might have been a bad omen for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Let's delve into the stats and see what they reveal.

Also Read: 'Barcelona fans are in Spain but the 'S' is silent': Fans mock Barca after UCL quarters loss to PSG

Advertisement

Why Lionel Messi could have been a bad omen for PSG?

Lionel Messi in action for PSG | Credit: AP

Before Lionel Messi's arrival at PSG, the Parisian club was enjoying a commendable run in the UEFA Champions League (UCL). In 2020, under the leadership of their star players like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, PSG reached the UCL Final, showcasing their prowess on the European stage. The following year, in 2021, they continued their impressive form and made it to the UCL Semi-Final, suggesting that they were genuine contenders for the prestigious title.

Advertisement

However, the narrative took a turn with Lionel Messi's signing. Despite the anticipation and excitement surrounding the arrival of one of the greatest footballers of all time, PSG's UCL journey faced setbacks. In both the 2022 and 2023 seasons, the club was knocked out in the Round of 16, failing to reach the latter stages of the competition.

Interestingly, as per the fan's observation, the tide seemed to turn once Messi left PSG. In 2024, without the Argentine maestro in their ranks, PSG managed to reach the UCL Semi Final once again, echoing their previous successes before Messi's tenure at the club. PSG are all set to play against Borussia Dortmund in the first leg on April 30.

Advertisement

*PSG BEFORE MESSI:

2020: Reached UCL Final

2021: Reached UCL Semi Final



*MESSI SIGNS:

2022: Knocked out in RO16

2023: Knocked out in RO16



*MESSI LEAVES:

2024: PSG reach the UCL Semi Final again



🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/w45OwDuTuL — fan (@NoodleHairCR7)

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe seals the deal following Dembele's heroics to help PSG in demolishing Barcelona-WATCH

Advertisement

Regardless of the reasons, football remains a game of unpredictability and emotions. While Messi's stint at PSG might not have lived up to the high expectations, it's undeniable that he brought immense global attention to the French side. Messi is currently playing for Inter Miami in the United States and is seeing a lot of success with the side.