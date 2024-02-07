Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 22:09 IST

Lionel Messi makes noteworthy change after Inter Miami 0-6 defeat to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

After a reverberating 0-6 loss at the hands of Al-Nassr, Inter Miami's Lionel Messi has made a slight change to his Instagram handle.

Republic Sports Desk
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami suffered a humiliating 0-6 loss at the hands of Al-Nassr in the midweek. The match was marketed as the final dance between the undisputed GOATs of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. However, the supposed celebration was marred with disappointment when it was revealed by Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro that,  Ronaldo will not feature in the match, owing to an injury.

Nevertheless, Lionel Messi also resorted to sitting out and much like his adversary on the other side, he also warmed the bench. For the 8-time Balon d'Or winner, the spectacle wasn't the most ideal one, as his team got hammered at the Kingdom Arena. Though, he did come as a substitute later on in the match, by then it was too late. Moreover, he could not evoke an impact and could not get onto the scoresheet. For Al-Nassr Talisca starred during the pre-season friendly and registered a hat-trick. Cristiano Ronaldo was seen presenting a wry smile when the big screen showcased the split angle of him and Messi.

Following the reverberating beating, Lionel Messi has kept quiet about the result, however, he has made a slight change on social media since the Inter Miami defeat. Messi has changed his display picture on Instagram. The alteration has been noticed by netizens and hence comparisons with the CR7 even in this aspect have become prevalent.

According to a seemingly irked user, "You just know if Cristiano Ronaldo had done something like this after losing 6-0 to Messi's team, we'd never hear the end of it. And they call Ronaldo insecure lol"

In the new DP, Messi could be seen holding the eminent FIFA World Cup, which he won with Argentina in December 2022.

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 22:09 IST

