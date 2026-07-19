Lionel Messi Scripts History As Legendary Footballer Leads Argentina Against Spain In FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Leading Argentina into the finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Spain, Lionel Messi is set to become the first player ever to captain his country in three World Cup finals, 433 Football reported.

Messi has led Argentina in the finals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, in Qatar in 2022 and is set to lead the team in the upcoming finals on Sunday (local time) in the US.

In 2014, Messi led a team that had faced several setbacks due to injuries and eventually lost the finals to Germany by 1-0, as per FIFA.com.

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In 2022, Messi lifted the cup for the first time after Argentina defeated France on penalties at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. He claimed a brace in the final, leading to a 3-3 score line.

Argentina, the reigning FIFA World Cup champions, and Spain, winners of UEFA Euro 2024, will clash in New York/New Jersey for football's ultimate prize. Messi has led the team in style with eight goals, just two behind French captain Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot, and four assists in the tournament.

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Spain, the reigning European champions, are aiming for their first FIFA World Cup crown since 2010, while Lionel Messi's Argentina seek back-to-back titles.

Defending champions Argentina secured a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over England in the semifinal, overturning a first-half deficit with Enzo Fernandez scoring the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez netted the stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into the title clash against Spain.

Spain, on the other hand, secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since their 2010 triumph after defeating France 2-0 with a composed performance.

Lamine Yamal played a key role in the win, winning a penalty after dispossessing Lucas Digne, which Mikel Oyarzabal converted in the 22nd minute to give Spain the lead. Pedro Porro doubled Spain's advantage after the break following a fine move with Dani Olmo, while France struggled to create clear chances.