Updated January 25th, 2024 at 12:13 IST

Liverpool advances to the English League Cup final after 3-2 aggregate win over Fulham

Liverpool will play Chelsea in a repeat of the 2022 English League Cup final after a 1-1 draw against Fulham secured a 3-2 aggregate win in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Associated Press Television News
Liverpool's Luis Diaz reacts
Liverpool's Luis Diaz reacts | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

 Liverpool will play Chelsea in a repeat of the 2022 English League Cup final after a 1-1 draw against Fulham secured a 3-2 aggregate win in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Carrying a 2-1 first-leg lead, Jurgen Klopp's team completed the job at Craven Cottage to set up the final at Wembley Stadium next month.

Luis Diaz's 11th-minute strike proved decisive as Fulham evened the score on the night through Issa Diop's goal in the 76th.

It is a return to trophy contention for Liverpool after ending last season empty-handed and missing out on qualification for the Champions League.

It is a different story this term, with the Merseyside club currently leading the Premier League and still in contention in the FA Cup and Europa League.

Liverpool won the League Cup two years ago by beating Chelsea on penalties following a goal-less draw in the final.

