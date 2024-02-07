English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 13:36 IST

Liverpool vs Bournemouth live streaming: How to watch Premier League in India, UK & US

Liverpool will try to return to action in the when they take on FC Bournemouth in the Premier League. Get all the live streaming details.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Fulham
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk challenges for the ball with Fulham’s Tim Ream, centre left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Fulham at the Anfield stadium | Image: AP
 Bournemouth takes on Liverpool in the Premier League today at 10:00 pm. The match features two teams with contrasting fortunes. Liverpool, positioned at the top of the league table, aims to maintain its lead. In contrast, Bournemouth, standing 12th, seeks to climb the ranks. Notably, Liverpool's strong defensive record is pitted against Bournemouth's aspirations for an upset. The encounter promises to be a test of Bournemouth's resilience and Liverpool's dominance. With the game set at Vitality Stadium, it's poised to be an exciting spectacle for fans and a crucial fixture in the ongoing Premier League season.  

3 things you need to know

  • Liverpool to face Bournemouth in the Premier League
  • Bournemouth is 12th on the Premier Table
  • Liverpool are 1st in the Premier Table

When will the Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League match take place?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth will take place on Sunday, January 21st 2024.

Where will the Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League match take place? 

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth will be hosted at Vitality Stadium, England.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth live on the Star Sports Network. The match will take place on Sunday at   10:00 pm IST. 

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Streaming of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match will take place on Sunday at   10:00 pm IST. 

How to watch the Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League match in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth on NBC Sports. One can also watch the live streaming on Fubo. The match will start at 11:30 am EST.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth on TNT Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Discovery+ app. The match will start at 5:30 pm BST.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 13:36 IST

