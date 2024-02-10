English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 13:59 IST

Liverpool vs Burnley live streaming: When and where to watch Premier League in India, UK & USA?

Adding to the stakes of this encounter is the impending departure of Jurgen Klopp from Liverpool at the end of the season.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp speaks James McConnell during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Liverpool and Norwich, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool | Image: AP
 In a highly anticipated Premier League matchup tonight at 8:30 PM, Liverpool will face off against Burnley at Anfield. Currently in top form, the home team, Liverpool, sits at the top of the standings, aims to bounce back after a set-back against Arsenal in their last match, and will look to start their winning streak. Meanwhile, Burnley seeks to defy the odds and secure a significant victory. With both teams eager for points, expect an intense and captivating battle on the pitch.  

When is the Liverpool vs Burnley match in the Premier League taking place?

The Liverpool vs Burnley Premier League match will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2024. 

Where is the Liverpool vs Burnley match in the Premier League taking place?

The Liverpool vs Burnley Premier League match is scheduled to take place at the Anfield football stadium. 

At what time will the Liverpool vs Burnley match in the Premier League start?

The Liverpool vs Burnley Premier League match is slated to kick start at 8:30 PM IST. 

How to watch Liverpool vs Burnley live streaming in India?

The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Burnley Premier League match will be available on Disney+Hotstar in India. 

How to watch the Liverpool vs Burnley live telecast in India?

The live telecast of the Liverpool vs Burnley Premier League match will be available on Star Sports in India.

How to watch Liverpool vs Burnley live streaming in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, fans can watch the Liverpool vs Burnley Premier League match on Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports, Now, and BT Sport.    

How to watch Liverpool vs Burnley live streaming in the USA?

In the United States of America, fans can watch the Liverpool vs Burnley Premier League match on USA Network, Peacock, and NBC platforms.

How to watch Liverpool vs Burnley live streaming in Australia?

In Australia, fans can watch the Liverpool vs Burnley Premier League match on Optus Sports.

How to watch Liverpool vs Burnley live streaming in the Middle East?

In the Middle East, fans can watch the Liverpool vs Burnley Premier League match on beIN Sports.

Liverpool vs Burnley: Predicted Starting XIs

Liverpool predicted starting lineup:
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Endo, Mac Allister; Jota, Nunez, Diaz

Burnley predicted starting lineup:
Trafford; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Vitinho; Gudmundsson, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert; Datro Fofana, Foster

Published February 10th, 2024 at 13:59 IST

