Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 21:21 IST

Liverpool vs Chelsea live streaming: When and where to watch Premier League in India, UK & USA?

Adding to the stakes of this encounter is the impending departure of Jurgen Klopp from Liverpool at the end of the season.

Republic Sports Desk
Cody Gakpo
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the EFL Cup first leg semi final soccer match between Liverpool and Fulham at Anfield stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On February 1, 2024, Thursday, a highly anticipated clash is set to unfold at Anfield as Liverpool and Chelsea face off. Liverpool boasts a record of 14 victories in 21 matches, while Chelsea has secured 9 wins out of 21. Having played an equal number of matches, Liverpool sits at the top with 48 points, whereas Chelsea with 31 points is placed at No. 10.

Adding to the stakes of this encounter is the impending departure of Jurgen Klopp from Liverpool at the end of the season. 

Advertisement

When is the Liverpool vs Chelsea match in the Premier League taking place?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match will be held on Wednesday, January 31 (February 1 in India). 

Advertisement

Where is the Liverpool vs Chelsea match in the Premier League taking place?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match is scheduled to take place at the Anfield football stadium. 

Advertisement

At what time will the Liverpool vs Chelsea match in the Premier League start?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match is slated to kick start at 1:45 AM IST. 

Advertisement

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live streaming in India?

The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match will be available on Disney+Hotstar in India. 

Advertisement

How to watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea live telecast in India?

The live telecast of the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match will be available on Star Sports in India.

Advertisement

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live streaming in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, fans can watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match on Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports, Now, and BT Sport.    

Advertisement

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live streaming in the USA?

In the United States of America, fans can watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match on USA Network, Peacock, and NBC platforms.

Advertisement

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live streaming in Australia?

In Australia, fans can watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match on Optus Sports.

Advertisement

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live streaming in the Middle East?

In the Middle East, fans can watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match on beIN Sports.

Advertisement

Liverpool vs Chelsea: Predicted Starting XIs

Liverpool's predicted starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Jota, Nunez, Diaz

Advertisement

Chelsea's predicted starting XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Broja

 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 21:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Canara Bank hits 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. No Probe, They Just Sat For 16 Hours To Defame AAP: Atishi on ED Raids

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News13 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Modi's Reply To 'Motion Of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha Today

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-83 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement