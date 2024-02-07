Updated January 31st, 2024 at 21:21 IST
Liverpool vs Chelsea live streaming: When and where to watch Premier League in India, UK & USA?
Adding to the stakes of this encounter is the impending departure of Jurgen Klopp from Liverpool at the end of the season.
- Sports
- 2 min read
On February 1, 2024, Thursday, a highly anticipated clash is set to unfold at Anfield as Liverpool and Chelsea face off. Liverpool boasts a record of 14 victories in 21 matches, while Chelsea has secured 9 wins out of 21. Having played an equal number of matches, Liverpool sits at the top with 48 points, whereas Chelsea with 31 points is placed at No. 10.
When is the Liverpool vs Chelsea match in the Premier League taking place?
The Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match will be held on Wednesday, January 31 (February 1 in India).
Where is the Liverpool vs Chelsea match in the Premier League taking place?
The Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match is scheduled to take place at the Anfield football stadium.
At what time will the Liverpool vs Chelsea match in the Premier League start?
The Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match is slated to kick start at 1:45 AM IST.
How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live streaming in India?
The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match will be available on Disney+Hotstar in India.
How to watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea live telecast in India?
The live telecast of the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match will be available on Star Sports in India.
How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live streaming in the UK?
In the United Kingdom, fans can watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match on Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports, Now, and BT Sport.
How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live streaming in the USA?
In the United States of America, fans can watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match on USA Network, Peacock, and NBC platforms.
How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live streaming in Australia?
In Australia, fans can watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match on Optus Sports.
How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live streaming in the Middle East?
In the Middle East, fans can watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match on beIN Sports.
Liverpool vs Chelsea: Predicted Starting XIs
Liverpool's predicted starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Jota, Nunez, Diaz
Chelsea's predicted starting XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Broja
Published January 31st, 2024 at 21:21 IST
