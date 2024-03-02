Mohamed Salah reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle | Image: AP

Today at 8:30 pm, Nottingham Forest face off against the leader toppers Liverpool. The match probabilities outlined in favor of Jurgen Klopp’s side after they recently beat Chelsea in the EFL Cup final. In the current standings, Liverpool hold the top spot with 60 points and 18 wins out of 26 matches followed by Manchester City. The match will take place at City Ground.

When is the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest match in the Premier League taking place?

The Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Where is the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest match in the Premier League taking place?

The Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match is scheduled to take place at the City Ground.

At what time will the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest match in the Premier League start?

The Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match is slated to kick start at 8:30 PM IST.

How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live streaming in India?

The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match will be available on Disney+Hotstar in India.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live telecast in India?

The live telecast of the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match will be available on Star Sports in India.

How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live streaming in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, fans can watch the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports, Now, and BT Sport.

How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live streaming in the USA?

In the United States of America, fans can watch the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on USA Network, Peacock, and NBC platforms.

How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live streaming in Australia?

In Australia, fans can watch the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on Optus Sports.

How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live streaming in the Middle East?

In the Middle East, fans can watch the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on beIN Sports.