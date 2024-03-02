Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 14:18 IST

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live streaming: When and where to watch EPL in India, UK & USA?

Adding to the stakes of this encounter against Nottingham Forest is the impending departure of Jurgen Klopp from Liverpool at the end of the season.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Liverpool
Mohamed Salah reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Today at 8:30 pm, Nottingham Forest face off against the leader toppers Liverpool. The match probabilities outlined in favor of Jurgen Klopp’s side after they recently beat Chelsea in the EFL Cup final. In the current standings, Liverpool hold the top spot with 60 points and 18 wins out of 26 matches followed by Manchester City. The match will take place at City Ground.

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe's classy reaction to substitution vs Monaco goes viral

Advertisement

When is the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest match in the Premier League taking place?

The Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2024. 

Advertisement

Where is the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest match in the Premier League taking place?

The Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match is scheduled to take place at the City Ground. 

Advertisement

At what time will the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest match in the Premier League start?

The Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match is slated to kick start at 8:30 PM IST. 

Advertisement

Also Read: Ole Solskjaer wants to feel the thrill of managing a club again!

How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live streaming in India?

The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match will be available on Disney+Hotstar in India. 

How to watch the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live telecast in India?

The live telecast of the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match will be available on Star Sports in India.

How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live streaming in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, fans can watch the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports, Now, and BT Sport.    

How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live streaming in the USA?

In the United States of America, fans can watch the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on USA Network, Peacock, and NBC platforms.

Also Read: Punjab FC hope to continue their good run of form as they face Mumbai

Advertisement

How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live streaming in Australia?

In Australia, fans can watch the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on Optus Sports.

Advertisement

Also Read: Ronaldo's utter fury captured on camera during and after Al-Nassr's loss

How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live streaming in the Middle East?

In the Middle East, fans can watch the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on beIN Sports.

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 14:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

15 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

21 hours ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

21 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

21 hours ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

21 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

a day ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

a day ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

a day ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Biden's Gaza Aid Airdrops Spark Partisan Rift Among Pro-Israel Lawmakers

    World10 minutes ago

  2. Vyajayanthimala, 90, Performs Bharatnatyam At Ram Mandir In Ayodhya

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika's Pre Wedding Festivities In Jamnagar

    Videos11 minutes ago

  4. Jamnagar Airport Goes International for Ambani Wedding

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. Creating awareness among urban cooperative banks: Amit Shah

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo