Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 14:18 IST
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live streaming: When and where to watch EPL in India, UK & USA?
Adding to the stakes of this encounter against Nottingham Forest is the impending departure of Jurgen Klopp from Liverpool at the end of the season.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Today at 8:30 pm, Nottingham Forest face off against the leader toppers Liverpool. The match probabilities outlined in favor of Jurgen Klopp’s side after they recently beat Chelsea in the EFL Cup final. In the current standings, Liverpool hold the top spot with 60 points and 18 wins out of 26 matches followed by Manchester City. The match will take place at City Ground.
Also Read: Kylian Mbappe's classy reaction to substitution vs Monaco goes viral
Advertisement
When is the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest match in the Premier League taking place?
The Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2024.
Advertisement
Where is the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest match in the Premier League taking place?
The Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match is scheduled to take place at the City Ground.
Advertisement
At what time will the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest match in the Premier League start?
The Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match is slated to kick start at 8:30 PM IST.
Advertisement
Also Read: Ole Solskjaer wants to feel the thrill of managing a club again!
How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live streaming in India?
The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match will be available on Disney+Hotstar in India.
How to watch the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live telecast in India?
The live telecast of the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match will be available on Star Sports in India.
How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live streaming in the UK?
In the United Kingdom, fans can watch the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports, Now, and BT Sport.
How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live streaming in the USA?
In the United States of America, fans can watch the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on USA Network, Peacock, and NBC platforms.
Also Read: Punjab FC hope to continue their good run of form as they face Mumbai
Advertisement
How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live streaming in Australia?
In Australia, fans can watch the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on Optus Sports.
Advertisement
Also Read: Ronaldo's utter fury captured on camera during and after Al-Nassr's loss
How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live streaming in the Middle East?
In the Middle East, fans can watch the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on beIN Sports.
Advertisement
Published March 2nd, 2024 at 14:18 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.