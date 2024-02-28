English
Updated February 28th, 2024 at 09:42 IST

Liverpool’s injury list worsens after Ryan Gravenberch is ruled out

Wataru Endo is doubtful for Liverpool's FA Cup 5th round encounter, & Ryan Gravenberch is the most recent addition to an ever-growing injury list of players.

Associated Press Television News
Ryan Gravenberch
Ryan Gravenberch sits on the pitch after an injury during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium | Image: AP
  Listen to this article
  2 min read
Liverpool's injury crisis keeps on getting worse.

Ryan Gravenberch is the latest name to be added to an ever-lengthening list of players unavailable to the Premier League leader, while Wataru Endo is a doubt for Wednesday's FA Cup fifth round match against Southampton.

Gravenberch sustained an ankle injury in the first half of Sunday’s English League Cup final triumph against Chelsea and was taken off on a stretcher. Endo left Wembley Stadium on crutches and wearing a protective boot.

“We need miracles with a few players,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Tuesday. “I don’t want to rule them out for too long. But it is touch and go with a lot of players who were not available for the final: Darwin (Nunez), Mo (Salah), Dom (Szoboszlai) — we have to see what they can do."

Gravenberch has ligament damage that will keep him out for at least two games, Klopp said.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and goalkeeper Alisson Becker are other key players Klopp has had to do without in recent weeks.

Yet Liverpool remain in contention for a quadruple of trophies after Sunday's 1-0 win against Chelsea.

The Merseyside club is one point ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table and still competing for the FA Cup and the Europa League.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 09:42 IST

