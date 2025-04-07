LSG Captain Rishabh Pant, Sanjiv Goenka Attend ISL Semifinal In Kolkata, Cheers For Mohun Bagan From The Stands

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant has attended the ISL semifinal between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC. The LSG squad is currently in Kolkata, as they are scheduled to take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 on Tuesday.

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka also happens to be the owner of Lucknow Super Giants and is an avid sports fan. Mohun Bagan have already secured the ISL Shield for the second consecutive time and if they manage to get the better of JFC, they will face Bengaluru FC in the final.

Rishabh Pant Is Yet To Fire With The Bat

In the four matches LSG have played, they have won two and lost two so far. Captain Rishabh Pant's form will be a matter of concern as the Indian wicketkeeper hasn't managed to fire his bat so far. The 27 year old is the most expensive player in IPL after having been roped in by LSG for a whopping 27 crore. LSG didn't retain KL Rahul , who went on to join the Delhi Capitals .

Mohun Bagan Had A Brilliant League Campaign

Mohun Bagan had an errorless campaign during the league phase, having only lost two games. They lost the first leg of the ISL semifinal 2-1 in Jamshedpur. JFC lodged a last-minute victory courtesy of a goal from Javi Hernandez. The Gren And Maroons lost to Mumbai City FC in the final last season and are very adamant about doing the double this time.