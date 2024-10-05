Published 13:59 IST, October 5th 2024
Ludmila scores in third straight game as Chicago Red Stars down Houston Dash 2-0
Ludmila scored a goal and earned a penalty shot as the Chicago Red Stars beat the Houston Dash 2-0 on Friday night at Shell Energy Stadium.Ludmila headed in Mallory Pugh's free kick in the 8th minute to get things started.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Christen Press | Image: AP
