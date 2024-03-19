Inter Miami forwards Luis Suarez, and Lionel Messi, right, arrive for a friendly soccer match against Newell's Old Boys in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Image: AP

In an action-packed match, Inter Miami triumphed 3-1 over D.C. United in Saturday's MLS showdown. Jared Stroud opened the scoring for D.C. United in the 14th minute, but Inter Miami quickly responded with goals from Leonardo Campana in the 24th minute and a brace from Luis Suárez in the 72nd and 85th minutes. Pedro Santos sealed the win with a goal in the 90th minute. The game saw intense competition with Inter Miami outshooting D.C. United 17 to 15, displaying 53% possession and securing a well-deserved victory.

Luis Suarez creates an incredible record for Inter Miami that even Messi has not achieved

Luis Suarez has swiftly made his impact in the MLS, outshining even his old Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi in a significant feat. Despite playing only five games since coming, the Uruguayan maestro has already won two Player of the Matchday accolades, a feat that Messi has yet to accomplish despite being the best player in David Beckham's co-owned side.

Suarez's adaptation to living in Florida with Inter Miami has gone smoothly as it usually always gets with the Uruguayan star striker. His influence was immediate, as he scored two goals in the team's 3-1 win over DC United on March 16. Prior to that, he was instrumental in Inter Miami's 3-1 CONCACAF Champions League triumph over Nashville, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

3️⃣ TOTM Spots 3️⃣ Points 3️⃣ Goals



Luis Suárez, Fede Redondo and Leo Campana have been named to this week’s Team of the Matchday, after their exceptional performance vs D.C. United in the 1-3 win.



Details: https://t.co/DK3HefeIVT pic.twitter.com/Ted3aPckF4 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 18, 2024 LUIS. SUAREZ.



What a way to bag your brace. 😅 pic.twitter.com/V62y9NFmyR — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 16, 2024

Luis Suarez has been nothing short of phenomenal since joining the club, scoring six goals and providing five assists in seven outings across all competitions. Messi, who also moved to the MLS, has fallen short of Suarez's brilliance this season, scoring five goals and adding two assists in five games.

Suarez's skill has helped Inter Miami win three games and score thirteen goals in just five matches. As a result, they presently hold a 10-point lead in the MLS Supporters Shield competition.