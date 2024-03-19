×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Luis Suarez sets MLS record, surpasses Messi's milestone in just 5 league games for Inter Miami

Luis Suarez breaks MLS record, exceeds Messi's feat in 5 games for Inter Miami, demonstrating exceptional performance early in the season.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forwards Luis Suarez, and Lionel Messi, right, arrive for a friendly soccer match against Newell's Old Boys in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In an action-packed match, Inter Miami triumphed 3-1 over D.C. United in Saturday's MLS showdown. Jared Stroud opened the scoring for D.C. United in the 14th minute, but Inter Miami quickly responded with goals from Leonardo Campana in the 24th minute and a brace from Luis Suárez in the 72nd and 85th minutes. Pedro Santos sealed the win with a goal in the 90th minute. The game saw intense competition with Inter Miami outshooting D.C. United 17 to 15, displaying 53% possession and securing a well-deserved victory.

Also Read: Lionel Messi out of Argentina friendlies

Advertisement

Luis Suarez creates an incredible record for Inter Miami that even Messi has not achieved

Luis Suarez has swiftly made his impact in the MLS, outshining even his old Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi in a significant feat. Despite playing only five games since coming, the Uruguayan maestro has already won two Player of the Matchday accolades, a feat that Messi has yet to accomplish despite being the best player in David Beckham's co-owned side.

Advertisement

Suarez's adaptation to living in Florida with Inter Miami has gone smoothly as it usually always gets with the Uruguayan star striker. His influence was immediate, as he scored two goals in the team's 3-1 win over DC United on March 16. Prior to that, he was instrumental in Inter Miami's 3-1 CONCACAF Champions League triumph over Nashville, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Also Read: Concerns rise over Cristiano Ronaldo's feet as fans praise dedication

Luis Suarez has been nothing short of phenomenal since joining the club, scoring six goals and providing five assists in seven outings across all competitions. Messi, who also moved to the MLS, has fallen short of Suarez's brilliance this season, scoring five goals and adding two assists in five games.

Advertisement

Suarez's skill has helped Inter Miami win three games and score thirteen goals in just five matches. As a result, they presently hold a 10-point lead in the MLS Supporters Shield competition.

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bengaluru Protest

India News LIVE

2 minutes ago
Holi 2024: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages To Share On The Festival

Holi 2024 Wishes

4 minutes ago
Common Dog And Cat Diseases That Pet Parents Should Know About

Dog And Cat Diseases

10 minutes ago
Chinese Visa 'Scam': Court Summons Karti Chidambaram in Money Laundering Case

Chinese Visa 'Scam'

12 minutes ago
Nvidia China chip launch

Nvidia AI integration

13 minutes ago
Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Robert Vadra

Gandhis Deserting Amethi,

13 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Pleas Against CAA Move

15 minutes ago
What Are Sheet Masks? Know Its Uses And Benefits

What Are Sheet Masks?

16 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee-Nick's Dubai Album

16 minutes ago
Nvidia

Nvidia widens partnership

21 minutes ago
Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit's Next Film

22 minutes ago
Maharashtra Congress 

Maharashtra Congress

23 minutes ago
Exam results

BSEB Result Websites

23 minutes ago
Tej Pratap Yadav

पशुपति पारस पर तेज प्रताप

25 minutes ago
IPL Franchise Gujarat Titans

GT IPL 2024 SWOT Analysis

26 minutes ago
Fire broke out in shoe factory in Agra

Kohima Fire

27 minutes ago
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd offers prayers

27 minutes ago
BRS

K Kavitha Withdraws Plea

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kerala Severely Hit By Chickenpox: Here's Everything About The Disease

    India News12 hours ago

  2. UP Cop Shoots Govt Teacher Dead in Muzaffarnagar After Altercation

    India News12 hours ago

  3. 'Illogical': Chavan On Rahul Gandhi's 'Weeping Senior Leader' Remark

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Karnataka: Rs 1.72 Lakh Cash Seized in Bagalkote

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  5. Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Lavish Mumbai Residence

    Web Stories16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo