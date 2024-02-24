Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 08:51 IST

Luka Modric shares support for Real Madrid teammate Toni Kroos' comeback to the Germany's Euro squad

Luka Modric expresses support for Real Madrid teammate Toni Kroos' return to the Germany national team for the upcoming Euro squad, reinforcing team camaraderie

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Toni Kroos
Toni Kroos | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Just in time for the impending European Championship on home soil, Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos announced his intention to rejoin Germany for international play at the coach's personal request. After the German national team's elimination in the round of 16 of the last European Championship campaign, Kroos, now 34, has not played for the squad for three years, but his countrymen will be lucky to see him take on the Germany jersey in June once again.

Luka Modric reacts to the announcement of Toni Kroos' return to Germany squad

Luka Modric, Real Madrid's midfielder, replied to his colleague Toni Kroos' statement of his comeback to the Germany national team on Thursday, February 22. Kroos stepped down from international football after Germany lost to England in the UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16. However, he is now set to rejoin Julian Nagelsmann's side during the forthcoming March international break, to compete in Euro 2024, which will be held in Germany.

Kroos took to Instagram to reveal his choice, saying:

Advertisement

“People, short and painless: I will play for Germany again in March. Why? Because I was asked by the federal coach, I'm in the mood and I'm sure that with the team at the European Championship, much more is possible than most believe right now!”

Real Madrid teammate Modric, who supports Kroos' choice, also left a remark on the site. He commented on his post: 

“Only possible decision when your country needs you!”

With Kroos's 2014 transfer from Bayern Munich to Real Madrid, the two have developed an incredible on-field relationship. Together, they have made 327 appearances on the pitch and have won several more honours in addition to an amazing four UEFA Champions League victories.

Advertisement

Regarding international football, Kroos had a distinguished career with Germany, having played in 106 games and scoring 17 goals and dishing out 19 assists before his retirement. The most remarkable achievement with Germany was the FIFA World Cup 2014, when Germany beat Argentina in the final.

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 08:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

8 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

9 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

9 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

10 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

10 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

13 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

14 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

16 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

17 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

18 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

18 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

19 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

19 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ‘Advertisement Against BJP’: Rahul Gandhi Summoned By Karnataka Court

    India News19 minutes ago

  2. US Sec Of State Blinken Talks About Navalny’s 'Heroic' Life

    Videos25 minutes ago

  3. AAP, Congress Likely To Announce Seat-Sharing in Different States Today

    Lok Sabha Elections30 minutes ago

  4. DRDO Showcases Indigenously Developed MGS At MSME Defence Expo 2024

    Videos31 minutes ago

  5. Pushpa 2 Interval Sequence To Be A Scene Stealer - Read Details

    Entertainment33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo