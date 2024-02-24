Advertisement

Just in time for the impending European Championship on home soil, Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos announced his intention to rejoin Germany for international play at the coach's personal request. After the German national team's elimination in the round of 16 of the last European Championship campaign, Kroos, now 34, has not played for the squad for three years, but his countrymen will be lucky to see him take on the Germany jersey in June once again.

Luka Modric reacts to the announcement of Toni Kroos' return to Germany squad

Luka Modric, Real Madrid's midfielder, replied to his colleague Toni Kroos' statement of his comeback to the Germany national team on Thursday, February 22. Kroos stepped down from international football after Germany lost to England in the UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16. However, he is now set to rejoin Julian Nagelsmann's side during the forthcoming March international break, to compete in Euro 2024, which will be held in Germany.

Kroos took to Instagram to reveal his choice, saying:

“People, short and painless: I will play for Germany again in March. Why? Because I was asked by the federal coach, I'm in the mood and I'm sure that with the team at the European Championship, much more is possible than most believe right now!”

Real Madrid teammate Modric, who supports Kroos' choice, also left a remark on the site. He commented on his post:

“Only possible decision when your country needs you!”

Luka Modrić on Kroos’ Germany return. pic.twitter.com/AgFbug20ui — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 22, 2024

With Kroos's 2014 transfer from Bayern Munich to Real Madrid, the two have developed an incredible on-field relationship. Together, they have made 327 appearances on the pitch and have won several more honours in addition to an amazing four UEFA Champions League victories.

Regarding international football, Kroos had a distinguished career with Germany, having played in 106 games and scoring 17 goals and dishing out 19 assists before his retirement. The most remarkable achievement with Germany was the FIFA World Cup 2014, when Germany beat Argentina in the final.