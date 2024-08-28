Published 00:02 IST, August 28th 2024
Man City Sells Joao Cancelo To Saudi champion Al Hilal For $28 million
Joao Cancelo returned to City in the offseason but wasn't expected to be part of the Premier League champions' plans this season.
Joao Cancelo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Barcelona and SSC Napoli at the Olympic Lluis Companys stadium | Image: AP
