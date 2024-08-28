sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paralympics 2024 | Bengal Bandh | US Elections | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 00:02 IST, August 28th 2024

Man City Sells Joao Cancelo To Saudi champion Al Hilal For $28 million

Joao Cancelo returned to City in the offseason but wasn't expected to be part of the Premier League champions' plans this season.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Joao Cancelo
Joao Cancelo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Barcelona and SSC Napoli at the Olympic Lluis Companys stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

00:02 IST, August 28th 2024