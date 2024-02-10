English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 16:11 IST

Manchester City vs Everton live streaming: How to watch the EPL match in India, US, and UK?

Ahead of the start of the Manchester City vs Everton EPL match, let's find out how to watch the match live. Get hold of the live streaming details given.

Republic Sports Desk
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland | Image:AP
Manchester City might finally get the prize of staying put on the league table when the threat of falling apart was looming. Liverpool's loss against Arsenal has given Pep Guardiolo's men the cushion to finally take the lead on the league table. To get there, City would have to get the better of gritty Everton.

Ever since Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne joined the squad again, the team has attained a formidable form, winning five on the trot. About the Toffees, their last three matches have ended in a draw, and currently, they are sitting in the relegation zone. Thus, a victory for both sides is largely essential. Hence, an intriguing match is in the awaits.

Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the match live.

What date will Manchester City vs Everton Premier League 2023-24 take place?

MCI vs EVE will be played on February 10, Saturday.

Where will the Manchester City vs Everton Premier League 2023-24 be played?

MCI vs EVE will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

At What time will the Manchester City vs Everton Premier League 2023-24 begin?

MCI vs EVE will start at 6 pm IST.

How to watch the live telecast of Manchester City vs Everton Premier League 2023-24 match?

MCI vs EVE will be televised on the Star Sports Select Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Manchester City vs Everton Premier League 2023-24 match in India?

MCI vs EVE will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV app and website in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Everton Premier League 2023-24 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch MCI vs EVE live streaming on FUBO TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Everton Premier League 2023-24 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch MCI vs EVE live streaming on TNT Sports

What are the Predicted Line-ups for Manchester City vs Everton Premier League 2023-24 game?

Manchester City Probable XI: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Akem, Josko Gvardiol, Rodrio, Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland

Everton Probable XI: Jordan Pickford, Ben Godfrey, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Ashley Young, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Dwight McNeil, Jack Harrison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Published February 10th, 2024 at 16:11 IST

Republic Top 5

  1. IND vs ENG: Akash Deep ready to step up at the International stage

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Budget session concludes with Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Trisha-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer 96 To Re-Release In Theatres

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. Gurugram Police Nab 2 for Running Fake Clinic, Hospital

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. 40 Year-Old Canadian Man Opens Plane Door Before Takeoff in Thailand

    World19 minutes ago
