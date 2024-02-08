Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 08:55 IST

Man United great commends Jude Bellingham for denouncing his Red Devils proposal for Real Madrid

Gary Neville complimented Real Madrid sensation Jude Bellingham for disregarding his "magic" Manchester United transfer counsel.

Pavitra Shome
Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham blows a kiss to fans as he celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the Benito Villamarin stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Jude Bellingham has been thriving with Real Madrid CF in La Liga. The English striker came off Birmingham in 2020 and was a heavily touted prospect for elite teams. Manchester United was also on the run for the English midfielder, but Bellingham chose Borussia Dortmund and then went to Madrid, Spain. A United legend, who once pitched the striker to come to the Red Devils, has applauded Jude's Los Blancos move. 

3 things you need to know

Advertisement
  • Manchester United was in the race for Jude Bellingham
  • Bellingham has been a part of Birmingham, Borussia Dortmund and is now in Real Madrid
  • A United legend opened up on pitching the Red Devils to the English midfielder

Also Read: Mumbai City FC Confident Ahead Of Second Game Against Punjab FC in Kalinga Super Cup

Advertisement

United legend appreciates Bellingham for not following his advice  

Gary Neville advised Bellingham to switch to Manchester United while he was communicating with the clubs, but he now admits that the young midfielder was correct for disregarding his recommendation. While speaking to Sky Sports, the Red Devils legend said:

Advertisement

“I’ve spoken to a couple of players before they’ve come here and said ‘You’ll never regret it, it’s a magic football club’. But I have to say looking back, it looks like pretty poor advice with what’s happened to them since they’ve come and it’s really sad. They would have thrived at other clubs. Other players who have chosen other clubs have gone on to be really successful.

“You think of Jude Bellingham, and I think of that quite a lot when he walks into the boardroom here at Man United, United have agreed a fee with Birmingham, and so have Dortmund. He has a choice between Dortmund and United. And somehow that kid, well done to him, chose Borussia Dortmund, and he’s now one of the greatest players in the world, one of the greatest English talents. What would have happened to him if he’d come here? I don’t know, maybe he would have been a success because he’s that good. I’m not so sure in the current environment and culture and what’s been happening,” Neville added.

Advertisement
Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville | Image: AP

Also Read: Superior to Cristiano Ronaldo: Liverpool set to sign future superstar dubbed more talented than CR7

While in Spain, Bellingham has knocked 17 goals and six assists in 24 matches. The Englishman is the current holder of the Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy awards and has had a fabulous time with Los Blancos.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 08:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment37 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment42 minutes ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World44 minutes ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement