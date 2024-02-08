Jude Bellingham blows a kiss to fans as he celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the Benito Villamarin stadium | Image: AP

Jude Bellingham has been thriving with Real Madrid CF in La Liga. The English striker came off Birmingham in 2020 and was a heavily touted prospect for elite teams. Manchester United was also on the run for the English midfielder, but Bellingham chose Borussia Dortmund and then went to Madrid, Spain. A United legend, who once pitched the striker to come to the Red Devils, has applauded Jude's Los Blancos move.

United legend appreciates Bellingham for not following his advice

Gary Neville advised Bellingham to switch to Manchester United while he was communicating with the clubs, but he now admits that the young midfielder was correct for disregarding his recommendation. While speaking to Sky Sports, the Red Devils legend said:

“I’ve spoken to a couple of players before they’ve come here and said ‘You’ll never regret it, it’s a magic football club’. But I have to say looking back, it looks like pretty poor advice with what’s happened to them since they’ve come and it’s really sad. They would have thrived at other clubs. Other players who have chosen other clubs have gone on to be really successful.

“You think of Jude Bellingham, and I think of that quite a lot when he walks into the boardroom here at Man United, United have agreed a fee with Birmingham, and so have Dortmund. He has a choice between Dortmund and United. And somehow that kid, well done to him, chose Borussia Dortmund, and he’s now one of the greatest players in the world, one of the greatest English talents. What would have happened to him if he’d come here? I don’t know, maybe he would have been a success because he’s that good. I’m not so sure in the current environment and culture and what’s been happening,” Neville added.

Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville | Image: AP

While in Spain, Bellingham has knocked 17 goals and six assists in 24 matches. The Englishman is the current holder of the Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy awards and has had a fabulous time with Los Blancos.