Manchester United vs Brighton Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

United's Harry Maguire celebrates after scoring a goal against Liverpool in the Premier League | Image: AP

Premier League 2025-2026: Manchester United will square off against Brighton in the upcoming Premier League 2025-2026 match at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, on Saturday, October 25.

The match between Manchester United and Brighton is scheduled to kick off at 10 PM IST. Manchester United and Brighton faced each other 19 times. As per the head-to-head stats, United have an edge in the upcoming match. Out of 19 matches, United clinched 10 wins and Brighton secured eight victories. Meanwhile, one match ended in a draw.

The last time United and Brighton faced off against each other was on January 19, when the Seagulls clinched a 3-1 win over the Red Devils.

Advertisement

Manchester United have won three matches and conceded two defeats in their previous five fixtures. The Red Devils are coming into this match after sealing a 2-1 win over Liverpool. United hold the ninth place on the standings with 13 points after playing eight matches so far.

On the other hand, Brighton are unbeaten in their past five matches, sealing three wins and two draws. The Seagulls are coming into this match after a 2-1 win over Newcastle United. Brighton hold the 10th place on the table with 12 points after playing eight matches.

Advertisement

Manchester United vs Brighton, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming

When will the Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, October 25.

Where will the Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

What time will the Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 10 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 10 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League 2025-2026 match?