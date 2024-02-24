English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 14:23 IST

Manchester United vs Fulham live streaming: How to watch EPL match live in India, US, and UK?

Ahead of the start of the Manchester United vs Fulham EPL match, let's find out how to watch the match live. Get hold of the details.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Manchester United
Manchester United | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Manchester United faces Fulham in a crucial Premier League encounter today at 8:30 p.m. Manchester United will want to make the most of this match. The rivalry promises to be tough, with Manchester United rated sixth with 14 victories and Fulham 12th with 8 wins. The match will take place at the iconic Old Trafford Stadium. However, Manchester United suffered a big setback before this anticipated match as their star striker Rasmus Hojlund is out for at least 3 weeks owing to a muscle injury.

What date Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2023-24 will be played?

Manchester United vs Fulham will be played on February 24, Saturday.

Where will the Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2023-24 be played?

Manchester United vs Fulham will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time will the Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2023-24 begin?

Manchester United vs Fulham will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo shares a picture along with son

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2023-24 match?

Manchester United vs Fulham will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2023-24 match live streaming in India?

Manchester United vs Fulham will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar App and website in India.

Advertisement

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2023-24 match live streaming in USA?

The Manchester United vs Fulham, Premier League match will be streamed live on fuboTV in the USA.

Advertisement

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2023-24 match live streaming in UK?

The Manchester United vs Fulham, Premier League match will be streamed live on TNT Sports in the UK.

Advertisement

Also Read: Manchester United's striker Rasmus Hojlund sidelined for several weeks

What are the Predicted Line-ups for Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2023-24 game?

Manchester United predicted starting lineup:
Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof; Casemiro, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford

Fulham possible predicted lineup:
Leno; Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Cairney, Iwobi; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Muniz

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 14:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

4 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

5 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

5 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

14 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

15 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

15 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

19 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

19 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

21 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

a day ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

a day ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

a day ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

a day ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pune: Speeding Truck Smashes 4 More Vehicles Near Navale Bridge Chowk

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. How Red Sea crisis affect Indian industries

    Economy News16 minutes ago

  3. Banks report earnings miss due to higher operating expenses

    Economy News16 minutes ago

  4. Kirron Kher Left Acting In Her ‘Prime’ To Raise Him, Says Sikander Kher

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  5. No Turning Back With Technology, You Can't Curb It: Aamir On AI

    Entertainment22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo