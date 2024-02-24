Updated February 24th, 2024 at 14:23 IST
Manchester United vs Fulham live streaming: How to watch EPL match live in India, US, and UK?
Ahead of the start of the Manchester United vs Fulham EPL match, let's find out how to watch the match live. Get hold of the details.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Manchester United faces Fulham in a crucial Premier League encounter today at 8:30 p.m. Manchester United will want to make the most of this match. The rivalry promises to be tough, with Manchester United rated sixth with 14 victories and Fulham 12th with 8 wins. The match will take place at the iconic Old Trafford Stadium. However, Manchester United suffered a big setback before this anticipated match as their star striker Rasmus Hojlund is out for at least 3 weeks owing to a muscle injury.
What date Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2023-24 will be played?
Manchester United vs Fulham will be played on February 24, Saturday.
Where will the Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2023-24 be played?
Manchester United vs Fulham will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester.
What time will the Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2023-24 begin?
Manchester United vs Fulham will start at 8:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2023-24 match?
Manchester United vs Fulham will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2023-24 match live streaming in India?
Manchester United vs Fulham will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar App and website in India.
How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2023-24 match live streaming in USA?
The Manchester United vs Fulham, Premier League match will be streamed live on fuboTV in the USA.
How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2023-24 match live streaming in UK?
The Manchester United vs Fulham, Premier League match will be streamed live on TNT Sports in the UK.
What are the Predicted Line-ups for Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2023-24 game?
Manchester United predicted starting lineup:
Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof; Casemiro, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford
Fulham possible predicted lineup:
Leno; Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Cairney, Iwobi; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Muniz
Published February 24th, 2024 at 14:23 IST
