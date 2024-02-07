English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 15:50 IST

Manchester United vs West Ham live streaming: How to watch EPL match live in India, US, and UK?

Ahead of the start of the Manchester United vs West Ham EPL match, let's find out how to watch the match live. Get hold of the details.

Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at the Old Trafford stadium | Image: AP
 In an exciting Premier League showdown tonight at 7:30 pm, Manchester United will face off against West Ham. With Manchester United holding a home advantage, they aim to secure a victory at Old Trafford. West Ham, who have a chance of winning, will fiercely contest for a positive result as they are unbeaten in their last 5 league games. This match promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams vie for valuable points in the Premier League standings.  

3 things you need to know 

  • Manchester United vs West Ham will be played today 
  • Manchester United have lost 2 games in their last 5 EPL matches 
  • West Ham is 6th and Manchester United is 8th on the EPL table 

Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the match live.

What date Manchester United vs West Ham Premier League 2023-24 will be played?

Manchester United vs West Ham will be played on February 4, Sunday.

Where will the Manchester United vs West Ham Premier League 2023-24 be played?

Manchester United vs West Ham will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time will the Manchester United vs West Ham Premier League 2023-24 begin?

Manchester United vs West Ham will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs West Ham Premier League 2023-24 match?

Manchester United vs West Ham will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham Premier League 2023-24 match live streaming in India?

Manchester United vs West Ham will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar App and website in India.

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham Premier League 2023-24 match live streaming in USA?

The Manchester United vs West Ham, Premier League match will be streamed live on fuboTV in the USA.

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham Premier League 2023-24 match live streaming in UK?

The Manchester United vs West Ham, Premier League match will be streamed live on TNT Sports in the UK.

What are the Predicted Line-ups for Manchester United vs West Ham Premier League 2023-24 game?

West Ham predicted line-up: Areola; Emerson, Zouma, Aguerd, Coufal; Souček, Phillips, Ward-Prowse; Álvarez, Kudus, Bowen.

Manchester United predicted line-up: Onana; Shaw, Martínez, Varane, Dalot; Casemiro, McTominay, Fernandes; Rashford, Højlund, Garnacho.

Published February 4th, 2024 at 15:50 IST

