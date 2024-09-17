sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:17 IST, September 17th 2024

Mandela Keita sees red on debut and Udinese comes from behind to beat Parma 3-2

Mandela Keita was sent off 19 minutes into his Parma debut as Udinese fought back from two goals down to win 3-2 and maintain its unbeaten start to Serie A on Monday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Florian Thauvin
Florian Thauvin fights for the ball with Adrian Bernabe during the Serie A soccer match between Parma and Udinese in Parma, Italy | Image: AP
