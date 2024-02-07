Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 15:20 IST
Marcus Rashford scores early, Kobbie Mainoo grabs late winner in Man United's wild 4-3 win at Wolves
On Thursday, Manchester United defeated Wolverhampton 4-3 in the Premier League. Kobbie Mainoo scored the game's winning goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time, after Marcus Rashford had scored an early goal on his return following a disciplinary trouble.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Marcus Rashford scored an early goal on his return after a disciplinary issue and Kobbie Mainoo grabbed a winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time for Manchester United in a wild 4-3 win at Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Thursday.
United manager Erik ten Hag recalled Rashford to the starting lineup at Molineux after the England forward was left out of the FA Cup win at Newport on Sunday, with the club saying he was too ill to take part. Rashford was reportedly seen in a Belfast night spot on Thursday and missed training the following day.
He repaid the faith of his manager by giving United the lead against Wolves with a curling strike into the far corner from the edge of the area in the fifth minute.
Rashford was off the field after being substituted for the dramatic finale to the match, which saw Wolves score in the 85th minute through Max Kilman and again in the fifth minute of stoppage time through Pedro Neto to fight back from 3-1 to 3-3.
There was still time for Mainoo, an 18-year-old defensive midfielder with a bright future, to dance through a number of challenges and curl a brilliant low shot into the far corner from outside the area.
United moved up to seventh place.
Published February 2nd, 2024 at 15:20 IST
