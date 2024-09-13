Published 23:45 IST, September 13th 2024

Mauricio Pochettino says his US men's players should aspire to achieve like American women

Mauricio Pochettino began his tenure as U.S. men's national soccer team coach saying his players should aspire to achieve as much as the American women. “We are here because we want to win,” he said Friday at his introductory news conference. “We have many examples next to us we need to follow.”