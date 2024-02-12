Advertisement

From ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 to Super Bowl LVIII, several cup finals took place on Sunday, February 11, 2024. Among the many, one such summit clash was the AFCON final. Ivory Coast defeated Nigeria with a score line of 2-1 in the final, and with that, yet another sumptuous edition of the Africa Cup of Nations came to an end.

Best Memes from AFCON 2024

While the tournament left with many memorable moments but that's a discussion for another piece. Here, we are paying heed to the fun element that transpired as the tournament progressed. Thus, let's take a look at the top memes associated Africa Cup of Nations that went viral on social media during the last month. So, fasten up because some uncontrollable laughter is on the way.

Onana dey give you advice you dey follow m?😂😂💔 pic.twitter.com/oPH23daBAz — Holarboi💫💸♍ (@Holar000) February 11, 2024

The guy on the phone 📱 pic.twitter.com/eyhJJyKRtm — ✖️e k i (@XekiHlongwane) February 11, 2024

Check this one ... south Africa vs Nigeria pic.twitter.com/lfHWQF19z9 — damilare abiodun (@damiskid135) February 11, 2024

Nothing beats this two 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tJZurCNC9v — jahboi (@jah_boy01) February 11, 2024

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: Action in the final

Sebastien Haller scored a dramatic late goal as hosts Ivory Coast rallied to defeat Victor Osimhen's Nigeria 2-1 in Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations final, completing the most amazing of major tournament comebacks by winning their third continental title. Nigeria appeared to repeat their 1-0 triumph over the Ivorians at the Ebimpe Olympic Stadium during the group stage when captain William Troost-Ekong, who had scored a penalty to decide the earlier match, rose to head in the opener late in the first half.

However, Franck Kessie equalized just after the hour mark, and Haller converted Simon Adingra's cross in the 81st minute to trigger wild celebrations among the sea of orange in the Abidjan stadium.