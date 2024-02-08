Updated January 9th, 2024 at 23:02 IST
Middlesbrough vs Chelsea Live streaming: How to watch EFL Cup match live in India, UK & US
Ahead of the start of the Middlesbrough vs Chelsea EFL semi final match, let's pay heed to how to watch the match live. Get hold of the details given
Middlesbrough is set to face Chelsea in the EFL Cup semi-finals. Jonny Howson, Morgan Rogers, and Matt Crooks scored to help them defeat Port Vale 3-0 in the quarter-finals. They will now try to surprise the Blues in their next two-leg match. On January 10, the Riverside Stadium will host the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final between Middlesbrough and Chelsea. Chelsea's EFL Cup quarter-final match was a tense affair. After a 1-1 draw, they were able to defeat Newcastle 4-2 on penalties. Chelsea will now try to build on their recent success as they prepare to face Middlesbrough in the semi-final of the competition.
3 things you need to know
- Middlesbrough vs Chelsea will take place on January 9, 2024 (January 10, in India)
- The match will take place at Riverside Stadium
- In India, the live telecast will begin at 1:30 AM IST
Ahead of the start of the match, let's pay heed to how to watch the match live.
What date Middlesbrough vs Chelsea EFL Cup semi-final 1st leg will be played?
MIDD vs CHE will be played on January 10, Wednesday.
Where will the Middlesbrough vs Chelsea EFL Cup semi-final 1st leg be played?
MIDD vs CHE will be played at Riverside Stadium.
What time will the Middlesbrough vs Chelsea EFL Cup semi-final 1st leg begin?
MIDD vs CHE will start at 1:30 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Middlesbrough vs Chelsea EFL Cup semi-final 1st leg match?
MIDD vs CHE will not be televised in India.
How do I watch Middlesbrough vs Chelsea EFL Cup semi-final 1st leg match live streaming?
MIDD vs CHE will be streamed live on the Fancode App and website in India.
How do I watch the Middlesbrough vs Chelsea EFL Cup semi-final 1st leg Match in the US?
Fans in the US can watch the Middlesbrough vs Chelsea EFL Cup semi-final 1st leg Match via ESPN, and a live stream is accessible on ESPN+.
How do I watch the Middlesbrough vs Chelsea EFL Cup semi-final 1st leg Match in the UK?
Fans in the UK can watch the Middlesbrough vs Chelsea EFL Cup semi-final 1st leg live on ITV1. Fans can also livestream the match on ITVX.
What are the squads for Middlesbrough vs Chelsea EFL Cup semi-final 1st leg game?
Middlesbrough squad: Tom Glover, Rav van den Berg, Matthew Clarke, Lukas Engel, Alex Bangura, Daniel Barlaser, Hayden Hackney, Isaiah Jones, Morgan Rogers, Sam Greenwood, Josh Coburn
Chelsea squad: Dorde Petrovic; Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Alfie Gilchrist, Levi Colwill; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer, Mykhailo Mudryk; Armando Broja
Published January 9th, 2024 at 23:02 IST
