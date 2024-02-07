English
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 10:51 IST

Mohamed Salah starts rehab on injured hamstring, eyes return to Africa Cup of Nations

Mohamed Salah has begun hamstring rehabilitation and stated on Thursday that he will do "everything possible" to return to Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations squad.

Mohamed Salah
Egypt's Mohamed Salah leaves the field after sustaining an injury during the African Cup of Nations Group B soccer match between Egypt and Ghana in Abidjan, Ivory Coast | Image: AP
Mohamed Salah has begun rehabilitation on his hamstring and said Thursday that he will do “everything possible” to rejoin Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Salah returned to Liverpool on Wednesday for treatment on the injury he sustained during Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana a week ago.

“Yesterday I started the treatment and rehabilitation program and I will do everything possible to be ready as soon as possible and return to the national team as was agreed upon from the beginning,” Salah wrote his social media channels.

Salah, who was one of the most high-profile players at the Africa Cup, has what Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders said was a “proper tear in his hamstring,” expected to keep the winger out for three to four weeks.

Salah will need to make a faster recovery to rejoin Egypt before the final on Feb. 11 – 2½ weeks away – while his match fitness would also have to be a concern for Egypt coach Rui Vitória.

Seven-time champion Egypt is yet to win a game at the tournament, but it edged into the last 16 with three points from three games. The Pharaohs next play on Sunday against Congo, another team that progressed to the knockout round without winning a game.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 10:51 IST

