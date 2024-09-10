sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Shimla Protests | Rahul Gandhi in US | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest | US Open | Train Derailments |

Published 15:22 IST, September 10th 2024

Mohun Bagan eligible for Rs 12.90 crore compensation after Anwar banned for four months

The Players Status Committee of the AIFF also ruled that the Anwar's parent club Delhi FC and East Bengal have been banned from registering players for two transfer windows -- 2024-25 winter and 2025-26 summer.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Anwar Ali
Anwar Ali- PTI | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

15:22 IST, September 10th 2024