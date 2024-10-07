sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ratan Tata | 1 Year of Oct 7 Attack | US Elections | Karachi Blast | Chennai Tragedy |

Published 07:10 IST, October 7th 2024

Postecoglou says Tottenham's collapse at Brighton is 'as bad as it gets'

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou described his team's second-half collapse in the 3-2 loss at Brighton as “unacceptable” and “as bad as it gets.”Spurs conceded three goals in an 18-minute span soon after halftime in a meltdown that might be familiar to the club's fans.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Dominic Solanke
Dominic Solanke | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

07:10 IST, October 7th 2024