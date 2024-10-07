Published 07:10 IST, October 7th 2024
Postecoglou says Tottenham's collapse at Brighton is 'as bad as it gets'
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou described his team's second-half collapse in the 3-2 loss at Brighton as “unacceptable” and “as bad as it gets.”Spurs conceded three goals in an 18-minute span soon after halftime in a meltdown that might be familiar to the club's fans.
