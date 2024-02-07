Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 21:31 IST

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal highlights: Kolkata derby ends in a 2-all draw

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE score: Check all live score and updates of the Kolkata Derby taking place at Mohun Bagan's home stadium.

Republic Sports Desk
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
9: 29 IST, February 3rd 2024

The referee has blown the final whistle. The match ends in a 2-2 draw.

9: 19 IST, February 3rd 2024

Just at the nick of time, Petratos has got the eqaliser. It is 2-2 after 876 minutes of play.

9: 17 IST, February 3rd 2024

Mohun Bagan are still searching for an eqaliser. EBFC leads 2-1.

9: 00 IST, February 3rd 2024

With 68 minutes done and dusted, EBFC has the lead. Will it be able to maintain it? All to look forward to.

8: 58 IST, February 3rd 2024

Cleiton Silva scores from the spot. East Bengal takes 2-1 lead over Mohun Began after 55 minutes.

8: 43 IST, February 3rd 2024

Nishu fouls Sadiku and gets a yellow in the 48th minute. It is still 1-1, as per the score is concerned.

8: 23 IST, February 3rd 2024

No team has the advantage after the first 45 minutes of play. It is 1-1 with second half about to start.

8: 01 IST, February 3rd 2024

It is 1-1 after 29 minutes of play.

7: 56 IST, February 3rd 2024

Kiyan Nassiri has been given a yellow card for a stupid foul. Mohun Bagan 0-1 East Bengal

7: 52 IST, February 3rd 2024

Ajay Chetri scores for East Bengal. EB goes for an attack from the left flank. Naorem Mahesh gives the ball to Nishu, who delivers a cross to Ajay. he makes no mistake and shoots into the net.

7: 51 IST, February 3rd 2024

The tackles are flying with Naorem Maheshgetting special treatment

7: 51 IST, February 3rd 2024

The match has begun

7: 58 IST, February 3rd 2024

Indian Super League: East Bengal is at the eighth position with 11 points in 10 matches while Mohun Bagan is on the fifth spot in ISL table with 19 points in 10 matches, 

7: 57 IST, February 3rd 2024

As expected between the teams, the tempers have already started to rise among the players after MBSG's Deepak Tangri tackles East Bengal's Cleiton Silva. The referee had to intervene to stop the fight. 

