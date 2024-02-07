Updated January 20th, 2024 at 16:38 IST
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming: How to watch the Kolkata Derby LIVE on TV & Online?
India's oldest rivalry reignites in Kalinga stadium as Mohun Bagan & East Bengal face off at the Kalinga Super Cup. Check all live streaming details here.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The iconic Kolkata Derby will take place in Odisha at the Kalinga Super Cup as arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal will face off against each other. EBFC is currently on the top of the table, with MB just beneath them. Both teams will face off to seal the spot in the semifinal of the tournament. They each have six points in Group A and share the same goal difference, although East Bengal, led by Carles Cuadrat, has a little advantage in goals.
3 things you need to know
Advertisement
- East Bengal FC are currently at the top of the Kalinga Super Cup Standings
- Mohun Bagan Super Giant are currently at number two in the Kalinga Super Cup Standings
- Both teams share the same number of wins in the league
Also Read: Atletico beats Real Madrid 4-2 in extra time to reach Copa quarterfinals a week after Super Cup loss
Advertisement
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Kalinga Live Streaming, Kalinga Super Cup Match: All live streaming & squad details
When will the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Kalinga Super Cup Match take place?
Advertisement
The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Kalinga Super Cup Match will take place on Thursday, January 19th, and will kick off at 07:30 PM.
Where will the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Kalinga Super Cup Match take place?
Advertisement
The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Kalinga Super Cup Match will be hosted at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
Also Read: Mohamed Salah goes off injured during Egypt's game against Ghana at Africa Cup
Advertisement
How to watch the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Kalinga live telecast of the Super Cup Match in India?
Fans in India can watch the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Kalinga Super Cup Match live telecast on TV via the Sports 18 network.
Advertisement
How to watch the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal live streaming of the Kalinga Super Cup Match in India?
Fans in India can watch the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming of the Kalinga Super Cup Match via the JioCinema app and website.
Advertisement
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Kalinga Super Cup Match: Full Squad
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Probable XI: Arsh Shaikh, Ashish Rai, Hector Yuste, Brendan Hamill, Sumit Rathi, Deepak Tangri, Glan Martins, Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Kiyan Nassiri, Jason Cummings
Advertisement
East Bengal FC Probable XI: Prabhsukhan Gill, Edwin Vanspaul, Hijazi Maher, Mohammad Rakip, Jose Pardo, Gursimrat Gill, Borja Herrera, Souvik Chakraborti, PV Vishnu, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Cleiton Silva
Advertisement
Published January 19th, 2024 at 15:14 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.