Updated January 20th, 2024 at 16:38 IST

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming: How to watch the Kolkata Derby LIVE on TV & Online?

India's oldest rivalry reignites in Kalinga stadium as Mohun Bagan & East Bengal face off at the Kalinga Super Cup. Check all live streaming details here.

Pavitra Shome
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal in action | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The iconic Kolkata Derby will take place in Odisha at the Kalinga Super Cup as arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal will face off against each other. EBFC is currently on the top of the table, with MB  just beneath them. Both teams will face off to seal the spot in the semifinal of the tournament. They each have six points in Group A and share the same goal difference, although East Bengal, led by Carles Cuadrat, has a little advantage in goals.

3 things you need to know 

  • East Bengal FC are currently at the top of the Kalinga Super Cup Standings
  • Mohun Bagan Super Giant are currently at number two in the Kalinga Super Cup Standings
  • Both teams share the same number of wins in the league

Also Read: Atletico beats Real Madrid 4-2 in extra time to reach Copa quarterfinals a week after Super Cup loss

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Kalinga Live Streaming, Kalinga Super Cup Match: All live streaming & squad details

When will the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Kalinga Super Cup Match take place?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Kalinga Super Cup Match will take place on Thursday, January 19th, and will kick off at 07:30 PM.

Where will the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Kalinga Super Cup Match take place?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Kalinga Super Cup Match will be hosted at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Also Read: Mohamed Salah goes off injured during Egypt's game against Ghana at Africa Cup

How to watch the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Kalinga live telecast of the Super Cup Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Kalinga Super Cup Match live telecast on TV via the Sports 18 network.

How to watch the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal live streaming of the Kalinga Super Cup Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming of the Kalinga Super Cup Match via the JioCinema app and website.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Kalinga Super Cup Match: Full Squad

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Probable XI: Arsh Shaikh, Ashish Rai, Hector Yuste, Brendan Hamill, Sumit Rathi, Deepak Tangri, Glan Martins, Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Kiyan Nassiri, Jason Cummings

East Bengal FC Probable XI: Prabhsukhan Gill, Edwin Vanspaul, Hijazi Maher, Mohammad Rakip, Jose Pardo, Gursimrat Gill, Borja Herrera, Souvik Chakraborti, PV Vishnu, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Cleiton Silva

Published January 19th, 2024 at 15:14 IST

